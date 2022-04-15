Incredible tale of cricketer who never gave up

Unless you seriously follow cricket, Pravin Tambe is not a name you would be familiar with.

Tambe is a 50-year-old cricketer no one had heard of until he made his debut for the Indian Premier league (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals in 2013 at age 41.

It wasn't until several years later after a video of Rahul Dravid, the mentor of Royals, speaking about him at a public gathering went viral that Tambe really became known outside the cricketing circles.

In his speech, Dravid counted Tambe alongside greats such as Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble, and narrated the story of his life.

On April 1, after a lot of anticipation, Tambe's story premiered on Disney Hotstar.

Kaun Pravin Tambe? (Who is Pravin Tambe?), featuring Shreyas Talpade as the lead character, has since been receiving rave reviews.

The Hindi film, directed by Jayprad Desai, is a story of patience, perseverance and resilience, a lesson for all underdogs to keep going till the tables turn in their favour.

Tambe comes across as an unassuming person with a lot of heart.

His first love is cricket. He eats, sleeps and breathes cricket, perplexing and annoying those around him because no one's quite sure if he is talented enough to reach his goals of being selected for the state team.

Tambe never played in the Ranji trophy, the premier first-class cricket tournament in India, until he played in the IPL in 2013, which was his first brush with international cricket.

He had been playing local tournaments for years and one lucky day, his bowling at a T20 match was spotted by Dravid and Tambe got a surprise call for the IPL. The rest is history.

Tambe, who watched a screening of the movie with his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammates on April 3, was left teary-eyed by his biopic.

"Just never give up on your dreams," he said after gathering his composure.

"Dreams do come true. Really, dreams do come true."

Talking about his struggles, Tambe said that while everyone knew about his debut story at 41, not many were aware about the challenges he faced until that time.

While the film's team did a lot of research on Tambe, Talpade had many meetings with the cricketer to understand him, his struggle, his bowling action and his relationship with his family and friends.

"I got insights about him, which was spectacular. He is still a very simple, grounded and extremely sincere guy," said the actor.

"I tried to understand him as a person, as a bowler, as a father, as a husband and as a friend. I had interactions with his friends, his coach Vidyadhar Paradkar, his wife and his family.

"It was as extensive as we could do. I tried to be him and not just portray his character. It was important that this story came out in the right manner.

"And having the people react and relate to it is quite phenomenal."

Indo-Asian News Service