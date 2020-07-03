India in 2 minutes

111 test positive after man's wedding, funeral

More than 100 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the wedding - and then the funeral - of a man, who reportedly tied the knot while ill with the disease.

Officials in Bihar said the 26-year-old groom had symptoms of the deadly coronavirus when he got married on June 15. He died two days later. "So far 111 people who either attended the wedding or the funeral have tested positive," said Mr Raj Kishor Chaudhary, chief medical officer in Patna, the state's capital on Wednesday. "All others have been identified and isolated."

Covid-19 vaccine approved for human trials Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for human trials, making it India's first domestic candidate to get the green light from the government's drug regulator as cases surge in a country with more than 1.3 billion people.

The Drug Controller General of India has approved the company's application to conduct a Phase I and II clinical trial of Covaxin, which was developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research's National Institute of Virology.

Large Covid-19 care facility set up in Delhi

Delhi has set up one of the world's largest Covid-19 care facilities, hoping to reinforce its loosening grip on a worrying outbreak of the disease in the city.

The makeshift facility, expected to be fully operational later this week, has 10,000 beds and covers an area of nearly 1.25 million square feet, which is equivalent to 16 football fields.

Kerala blocks 29 roads to Karnataka

With the number of Covid-19 cases rising in Dakshina Kannada, the Kasaragod district administration in Kerala dumped mud to block all the 29 roads leading to Karnataka on Tuesday.

When the first wave of Covid-19 cases hit the area in April, the Dakshina Kannada administration had dumped mud on all the roads leading to Kasaragod.

Helicopter, drones to spray insecticide

India on Tuesday deployed a helicopter and a dozen drones to spray insecticide and stop desert locusts that have spread to nine heartland states of the world's second-biggest producer of rice and wheat.

The move came after swarms invaded Gurugram, a satellite city of the capital New Delhi, during the weekend, prompting people to criticise authorities for not quickly containing the outbreak.

Poor to get free foodgrains till November end

The Central government extended a scheme for distribution of free foodgrains to the country's poorest until the end of November to help them cope with the economic pain of the country's long-drawn Covid-19 lockdown.

Some 800 million of India's poorest have been provided free foodgrains since April and this will continue for another five months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

The entire programme will cost an estimated Rs1.5 trillion ($27 billion).

Infant mortality rate highest in MP, lowest in Kerala

Madhya Pradesh has recorded the highest infant mortality rate of 48 for every 1,000 live births while Kerala has registered the lowest - just seven, according to the latest data of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India.

The data showed the infant mortality rate in India has improved, albeit slightly, from 33 in 2017 to 32 in 2018.

Centre declares Nagaland 'disturbed area' for six more months

The Central government on Tuesday declared the entire Nagaland state a "disturbed area" for a further six months till the end of December.

The Home Ministry said the Central government is of the opinion that the Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary.

Snake rediscovered after 129 years

A team from the Wildlife Institute of India has rediscovered a snake in Assam after it was believed to be extinct for 129 years.

The species "Hebius pealii," also called Assam Keelback, was discovered in 1891 when British tea-planter Samuel Edward Peal collected two male specimens from Sibsagar district in Assam.

One was kept at the Zoological Survey of India headquarters in Kolkata and the other in London's Natural History Museum. The snake was never seen again.

Goa expecting foreign tourists by October

A Goa minister has said foreign tourists would begin arriving in the state by October as chartered flights had started booking slots at Dabolim airport.

State Ports Minister Michael Lobo also said tourists from European nations, especially Russia, have started booking trips to Goa.

3-year-old rescued after watching grandad die

Days after a five-year-old was killed in a terror attack in South Kashmir, a civilian was killed right in front of his three-year-old grandson in North Kashmir.

In heart-breaking pictures that were carried by Indian news media, the boy is seen sitting on the dead body. He was later attended to by army and police personnel who carried him away.