Indian filmmaker pays tribute to Bruce Lee's Enter The Dragon

Ram Gopal Varma's (RGV) most ambitious and expensive project of his career, Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon, will be the first Indian film to release in China after the Himalayan border standoff between the two countries last year.

The Indian filmmaker released the trailer of the film in Chinese amid much fanfare in China on Monday.

"Like Sarkar was my tribute to (the Francis Ford Coppola directorial work) The Godfather, Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon, starring Pooja Bhalekar, is my tribute to the greatest martial arts film ever made in history, Enter The Dragon starring the iconic Bruce Lee," said RGV.

Produced by Artsee Media and the Chinese production company Big People, Ladki is an India-China venture filmed in Mumbai, Goa and China.

Aptly titled The Dragon Girl in Chinese, it is India's first martial arts movie featuring a female martial artiste - the stunningly fit Pooja.

It has music by Ravi Shankar and DSR. The cameraman is Malaharbhatt Joshi, while Kamal Ramadugu and Prabhu Deva have choreographed the action scenes. Madhukar Devara is the art director.

The flim's trailer looks absolutely gripping and interesting, with the hard work put in by the lead actress as well as the technical team visible in every frame, reported Social News XYZ.

Pooja noted in a tweet: "It's such an honour and privilege to be a part of such an ambitious project and to portray the part of a girl inspired by Bruce Lee.

"It is a dream come true for me."

What makes the film a special crossover venture is that its Chinese version has been bankrolled by Jing Lilu and Wu Jing of Big People, a Chinese company.

And the film will be distributed by China Film Group Corporation in as many as 30 cities across China.

It will be screened in at least 20,000 theatres.

The film's worldwide release is on Dec 10.

Artsee Media is planning a scintillating promotional event at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Nov 27 to mark the 81st birth anniversary of Bruce Lee, the Hong Kong-American actor, director, martial artiste, martial arts instructor and philosopher who is often credited with paving the way for modern mixed martial arts (MMA).

Lee is also considered by commentators, critics, journalists and other martial artistes to be the most influential martial artiste of all time and a pop culture icon of the 20th century who bridged the gap between East and West.

A grand poster of Ladki will be released on the occasion.

On the same day, the Chinese version of the film will be premiered at the popular Kung Fu Film Festival in Foshan, the birthplace of Southern China martial arts and the only "Martial City" in China.

Indo-Asian News Service