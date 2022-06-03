India's first K-pop star

An 18-year-old from Odisha has become the first K-pop artist from India.

Sriya Lenka (right) will be joining the South Korean girl group Blackswan, along with Gabriela Dalcin from Brazil.

Blackswan's label DR Music announced the addition of new members in an Instagram post. It said Sriya and Gabriela were selected following a global audition programme held over the past six months.

The audition was announced after one of the members, Hyeme, left the girl group.

K-pop, or Korean pop, is an immensely popular music genre in the world, owing to its craze among youngsters.

Last December, Sriya, a lanky girl from Rourkela city, was selected for the last leg of training in Seoul.

DR Music said Sriya and Gabriela, 19, were chosen from among 4,000 applicants through a YouTube audition programme.

"Cygnus, which is the name of a constellation of stars, is a project to discover and train individuals to become stars like the Cygnus. Sriya and Gabi are the first generation of Cygnus," DR Music posted on Instagram.

Though DR Music was supposed to pick just one member for Blackswan, it announced the names of Sriya and Gabriela to be the fifth and sixth members of the K-pop group.

"With their debut, we will be back with Blackswan," said the group in a post on Instagram.

Both Sriya and Gabriela will be in Seoul for the next few months for practice and for the group to work on its next album.

In the past five months, the two new members were put through intense training, which included vocal, rap and dance lessons. They also received personal training in language and musical instruments.

Blackswan was started by the company as Rania in 2011. It later became BP Rania before getting its current name in October 2020.

It is currently a four-member band consisting of its leader and Korean singer Go Young Heun (Youngheun), Belgium-based Senegalese singer-rapper-model Fatou Samba (Fatou), Korean singer-dancer Kim Da Hye (Judy) and maknae (a Korean term used to refer to the youngest person in any given group), Brazilian-Japanese singer Larissa Ayumi Cartes Sakata (Leia).

The group debuted in 2020 with a full album Goodbye Rania, followed by its first single album Close to Me last year.

Sriya, who has learnt Odissi classical dance as well as freestyle, hip-hop and contemporary dance since the age of 12, got hooked on K-pop like millions of other Indian teenagers do.

Her K-pop dream got a fillip when she watched Exo's Growl MV and tried to copy the members' moves.

During the Covid-19 restrictions in 2020, she practised on the roof of her house and learnt to make audition videos from YouTube.

When she started auditioning, she learnt Korean online and watched a lot of Korean dramas to learn both the language and culture.

Her father Avinash, who works in a private company in Jharsuguda, said he was overjoyed after hearing that his daughter would be the first Indian to be a K-pop star.

"Though I had faith in her hard work, I never expected that Sriya would make it," he said.

"Despite all my misgivings about her future, I encouraged her to follow her passion for dancing as she always wanted to be a dancer and would take part in dance competitions."

K-pop started out in South Korea in the 1990s and encompassed different musical genres such as rock, hip-hop and electronic music.

As the East Asian country experienced an economic boom in the 90s, bringing bigger purchasing power among the country's youngsters, they gained easier access to American popular culture and artistes.

According to moonROK, a K-pop news portal, the foundation of K-pop was laid in 1992 with an electric hip-hop TV performance by Seo Taiji and Boys.

K-pop then began spreading in non-Asian countries like the United States and some European countries.

Indo-Asian News Service