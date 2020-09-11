India's first 'lockdown film' is an edgy thriller

The Covid-19 lockdown has triggered a whole new breed of Indian cinema. A series of well-executed efforts have emerged over the past few months that experiment and entertain.

These projects have all been shot within four walls with limited resources. But they are full of creativity and define what could be the new normal for cinematic entertainment in India.

C U Soon, new-age Malayalam maverick Mahesh Narayanan's second feature film, slots into this category. Shot entirely on an iPhone over 18 days, the film is a thriller that works up the tension quietly but surely. In generic terms, it would remind you of the 2018 Hollywood hit Searching or the recent web series The Gone Game.

Narayanan tells his story utilising screens. Faces in chat rooms as seen on laptop screens are the commonest frames used, besides WhatsApp chats and video clips.

A lot of the action is depicted as if captured on webcam and cellphone camera. Portions of the narrative unfold using CCTV footage and lockdown family unions across continents take place via conference calls to push key plot points.

The film opens with Jimmy (Roshan Mathew), an Indian professional in Dubai, finding Anu (Darshana Rajendran) on a dating app. It doesn't take long for Jimmy to fall in love with her and, though he is yet to meet her, he is soon introducing Anu to his mother via video conference call.

But all is not right in Anu's life. Matters get twisted for Jimmy when she sends him a video suicide note. Soon afterwards, the police take him into custody. That's when Jimmy's cousin Kevin (Fahadh Faasil), a cyber security expert, enters and uses his hacking skills to dig into data on Anu to unravel the truth.

For Narayanan, his technical team and the cast, the big challenge must have been to sustain audience interest in a narrative that unfolds almost entirely through mid-shots and close-up frames of the protagonists. It helps in a way that, creatively speaking, the film is literally a one-man show.

Director Narayan has scripted and screenplayed the project, besides editing and cranking the camera. His multiple roles could perhaps be attributed to lockdown compulsions, but it does let the film have an overall congruence of syntax.

Good storytelling also helps the protagonists come alive.The Jimmy and Anu character arcs are admirably developed despite the film's constraints of time and space. Both actors are impressive.

The winning act, though, comes from Fahadh Faasil as Kevin. His challenge in C U Soon lies in defining the entire flow of drama and suspense, particularly in the second half, through sheer facial expressions and without too much action or dialogue.

Good actors, when cast intelligently, thrive in well-penned scripts, and C U Soon offers that advantage to its cast.

The film's biggest triumph is that even if you don't follow the Malayalam language (I don't), you can still watch what unfolds with the aid of subtitles.

That is a mark of creative success in cinema.

