Indo-Chinese style hot and sour soup

This hot and sour soup is made in the Indo-Chinese style. It consists of a thickened broth, seasoned with black pepper and flavoured with vinegar.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients: Mixed vegetables (I used carrot, cabbage, baby corn, mushroom and celery): 1 cup Celery: 1 tbsp Dark soya sauce: 2 tbsp Garlic (finely chopped): 1 tbsp Ginger: 1 tsp Spring onion whites: 1 tbsp Oil: 3 tsp Green chilli: 1 Pepper powder: 1-2 tsp Water: 3 cups Corn flour: 2 tbsp Water for corn flour slurry: ½ cup Vinegar or lemon juice: 1 tbsp Spring onion greens 2 tsp Salt: As needed

Method: 1) Take oil in a pan and add green chilli, spring onion whites, ginger and garlic. 2) Saute this for two minutes. Add the celery. 3) Saute for a minute and add the finely-chopped vegetables. Mix well and cook for a minute. 4) Add 3 cups of water and salt. Let this boil for 3-4 minutes. 5) Since the vegetables were chopped, they will get cooked quickly. 6) Add pepper and soya sauce. 7) Dissolve 2 tbsp of corn flour in ½ cup of water. Add this to the pan, it will thicken immediately. Stir continuously. 8) Add pepper powder. Switch off the flame and add vinegar. You can add lemon juice too as an alternative. 9) Garnish with spring onion greens. Check for salt and pepper. Serve the soup hot.

Notes: a) Do not add more corn flour. b) I added dark soya sauce. You can add light soya sauce as well, but the colour of the soup will be light. c) Hot and sour soup tastes best when served piping hot.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com