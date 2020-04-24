Making a dosa is sometimes a cumbersome affair, given that the batter has to be prepared in advance and left overnight to ferment. But here is a method to whip up a dosa in no time.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Makes: 12 dosas

Ingredients: Wheat flour: ½ cup Rice flour: ½ cup Besan gram flour: ½ cup Sooji/rava: ½ cup Curd: 2 tbsp Asafoetida: 2 pinches Green chillies: 2 Water: 4 cups Curry leaves: Few Salt: As needed Cumin seeds: 1 tsp Oil: As needed

Method: 1) Take the wheat flour, rice flour, gram flour and rava in a wide bowl. 2) Add 2 tbsp of yogurt. 3) Crush chopped green chillies, cumin seeds and curry leaves with your fingers. Add them to the bowl along with salt. 4) Add four cups of water at regular intervals and mix well. Do not leave any lumps. 5) Dosa batter is ready. Keep it aside for 15 minutes. It's optional. 6) Heat a tawa and smear the dosa batter (don't make a circle). 8) Drizzle some oil. 9) Let this cook on one side and then on the other. 10) Always mix the batter before pouring. Otherwise, the rava will get deposited at the bottom. 11) Crispy instant dosa is ready. Always serve hot.

Notes: a) You can add ½ cup of ragi flour to the batter. b) Ensure the consistency of the batter is thin, like rava dosa batter. c) Finely chopped onions can be added to the batter.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com