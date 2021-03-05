Instant green peas idli

JEYASHRI SURESH

This is a delicious Indian vegetarian breakfast recipe made with green peas.

Rava (semolina) is added to make the idli more soft and fluffy.

It is instantly made. There is no need for any soaking or fermentation.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Makes: 8 idlis

Ingredients: Coriander leaves: Small bunch Green chilli: 2 Frozen green peas: ½ cup Oil: 3 tsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Urad dal: ½ tsp Chana dal: 1 tsp Cashew nuts: A few Asafoetida: 2 pinches Curry leaves (chopped): A few Grated ginger: 2 tsp Rava: ½ cup Salt: As needed Curd: ¼ cup Lemon juice: 1 tsp Water: ½ cup Eno fruit salt: ½ tsp

Method: 1) Grind coriander leaves, green chilli and frozen peas into a paste. Do not add water. Keep it aside. 2) Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal and cashew nuts. Roast till dal and nuts turn golden brown. 3) Add asafoetida, chopped curry leaves and grated ginger. Mix well. 4) Add rava. Roast for two minutes. Switch off the flame. 5) Add salt. Allow the mix to cool completely. 6) Add the green peas paste. 7) Add curd and mix well. 8) Add lemon juice. 9) Add ½ cup water to adjust the consistency. Add Eno fruit salt or 1 tsp of baking soda to give aeration to the batter. 10) Grease the idli mould and pour the batter into the mould. 11) Steam for 12 minutes. Take out the mould and allow it to rest for two minutes. Use a spoon and take out the idlis from the mould. 12) Serve the idlis hot with any chutney of your choice. The idlis stay soft even after five hours.

Notes: a) Make the idlis immediately after adding Eno fruit salt. b) If you want to make the idlis later, keep everything ready and add water, curd and Eno just before you start the process. c) You can add grated carrots to make the idlis more colourful.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com