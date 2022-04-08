JEYASHRI SURESH

Mor kuzhambu is a curd-or buttermilk-based curry from South Indian cuisine and is similar to kadhi from North India.

It is a quick and easy dish to prepare with spices and goes well with rice. Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes Serves: 4 Ingredients: Buttermilk: 1½ cup Oil: 3 tsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Red chilli: 2 Curry leaves: Few Salt: As needed Onion (thinly sliced): 1 Turmeric powder: ½ tsp To grind: Green chilli: 3 Cumin seeds: 1 tsp Chickpea flour: 1 tbsp Grated coconut: 3 tbsp Water: ½ cup Method: 1) Place the ingredients to be ground in a mixer and grind into a smooth paste. 2) Pour oil into a pan and add mustard seeds, curry leaves and broken red chilli. 3) Once the mustard splutters, add the thinly-sliced onion. Cook till the onion becomes translucent. 4) Add the ground paste and cook for 2-3 minutes. 5) You can add ½ cup of water if necessary. 6) Add turmeric powder and salt. Mix well and cook for a minute. 7) Add the buttermilk. The mixture should be medium thick. 8) Mix well and cook over a medium flame. Let the mixture froth and come to boil. 9) Switch off the flame. 10)Instant mor kuzhambu is ready. Serve with hot rice. Notes: a) You can add roasted okra if you'd like to add vegetable to the dish. b) Do not add extra chickpea flour. c) Instant mor kuzhambu pairs well with any spicy curry of your choice.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com