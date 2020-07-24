Instant pot vegetable biryani

JEYASHRI SURESH

This vegetable-packed biryani, made with seeraga samba rice (small ovular grains), is a one-pot dish that is aromatic, flavourful and tasty.

It is easy to make and also impressive, so works well for dinner parties too.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients: Seeraga samba rice: 1 cup Mixed vegetables (I used carrots, beans and green peas): 2 cups Mint leaves: Few Coriander leaves: Few Green chillies: 2 Bay leaf: 1 Big onion: 1 Oil: 4 tsp Ghee: 1 tbsp Ginger garlic paste: 2 tsp Biryani masala: ¾ tsp Salt: As needed Water: 11/4 cups

Method: 1) Wash and soak the seeraga samba rice in 11/4 cups of water for 20 minutes. 2) Grind the mint and coriander leaves into a fine paste. You can add a bit of water while grinding. 3) Pour 4 tsp oil and 1 tbsp ghee into a heavy-bottomed pressure cooker. 4) Add two slit green chillies and bay leaf. Add one thinly sliced onion. Saute in medium-low flame. 5) Add some salt while cooking the onions. It will enhance the cooking process. 6) Add 2 tsp ginger garlic paste. Cook till the raw smell vanishes. 7) Add the mint coriander paste and saute for a minute. 8) Add biryani masala. I used home-made biryani masala. You can use store-bought biryani masala too. If you want the biryani to be more spicy, add red chilli powder. 9) Add two cups of vegetables. Mix well and add the soaked rice. Saute for a minute. 10) Check if there is enough salt. Cover the pressure cooker. Let this cook till one whistle and keep it in low flame for seven minutes. 11) Switch off the cooker - allow the pressure to release naturally. Open the cooker and gently mix the rice from the sides. 12) Seeraga samba vegetable biryani is ready. Serve hot with onion raita. Pudina thokku (South Indian-style pickle made with mint leaves) also goes well with the biryani.

Notes: You can add potatoes also. You can add fried bread pieces before serving.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com