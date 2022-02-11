Instant sambar without dal

JEYASHRI SURESH

This is a delicious variation of the traditional sambar made with tomatoes, carrots, shallots, spices and herbs. It has no dal. But, when you taste it, you will not find any difference as it is just as good as normal sambar.

This sambar is ideal for people who cannot eat dal due to gastric or other medical issues. It goes well with idli, thosai and other tiffin items.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 3

Ingredients: Tamarind extract (thin): 1½ cups Oil: 3 tsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Green chilli: 1 Curry leaves: A few Shallots (peeled): ½ cup Tomato: ½ cup Carrots: ½ cup Turmeric powder: ½ tsp Salt: As needed Asafoetida: 2 pinches To grind: Oil: 2 tsp Coriander seeds: 1 tbsp Dried chillis: 4 Shallots: 5 Tomato: ½ Cumin seeds: ½ tsp Roasted gram dal: 1 tbsp

Method: 1) Soak a lemon-sized ball of tamarind in water and extract 11/2 cups of thin solution. 2) In a pan, heat 2 tsp of oil and add the coriander seeds and dried chillis. Saute this for two minutes and add the shallots. 3) Saute till the shallots change colour. Use a medium flame. 4) Add the tomato and cook for two minutes. 5) Switch off the flame and add the cumin seeds and gram dal. 6) Cool this mix and grind it into a fine paste by adding water. Keep this aside. 7) In the pan, add 3 tsp oil, mustard seeds, slit green chilli and curry leaves. 8) Once the mustard seeds splutter, add the shallots. Saute till they become translucent. 9) Now add the tomato and cook for two minutes. 10) Add the carrots. You can add capsicum or pumpkin too. 11) Mix well and add the tamarind water. 12) Add turmeric powder, salt and asafoetida. Boil for 7-9 minutes over a medium flame. 13) Add the ground paste and mix well. Add 1 cup of water to adjust the consistency. Mix well and let it boil for three minutes. 14) Switch off and garnish with coriander leaves. Instant sambar is ready.

Notes: a) Do not add extra gram dal. b) This sambar does not go well with rice.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com