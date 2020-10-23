Instant snack for Navaratri

JEYASHRI SURESH

This is a recipe to make instant pori (puffed rice) vadai. No grinding of ingredients is required. Ideal for guests during this Navaratri festival.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Makes: 14 vadais

Ingredients: Pori/murmura: 3 cups Besan/gram flour: ¼ cup Rice flour: ¼ cup Green chillies: 2 Curry leaves: A few Salt: As needed c Cabbage (finely chopped): ¼ cup Carrot (finely chopped): ¼ cup Capsicum (finely chopped): ¼ cup Onion: 1 (optional) Oil: For deep frying

Method: 1) Take three cups of pori in a wide bowl. Wash it nicely. Soak it in water for 10 minutes. Squeeze and drain the water. 2) Add the finely-chopped green chilli and curry leaves. 3) Add besan, rice flour, cabbage, carrot and capsicum. 4) Add salt. Mix well. 5) Sprinkle water and mix well. 6) Take a small portion and make it into balls. Flatten it. 7) Deep fry in oil in batches. Cook on both sides. Take them out once the oil sound subsides. 8) Drain them in a kitchen towel. 9) Repeat the process for the rest of the dough. 10) Pori vadai is ready. You can serve it as it is or with tomato ketchup.

Notes: a) You can add finely-chopped onions. b) You can drop the green chilli and take 1 tsp of red chilli powder instead. c) Pori vadai stays crisp even after an hour.

