Instant tomato rasam

JEYASHRI SURESH

Rasam is an integral part of South Indian meals. This is a simple, delicious soup-like dish prepared with tomatoes, black pepper and cumin seeds.

It is spicy, tangy, comforting and light on the stomach.

Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 10 minutes Serves: 4 Ingredients: Ripe tomatoes: 3 Water: 3 cups Turmeric powder: 1 tsp Salt: As needed Coriander leaves: Few Curry leaves: Few Oil: 2 tsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Green chilli: 2 Red chilli: 2 Asafoetida: ¼ tsp To grind: Black pepper: 3 tsp Cumin seeds: 2 tsp Curry leaves: Few Garlic cloves: 7 Method: 1) Cut the ripe tomatoes in half. I used 2 Bengaluru tomato and 1 local tomato. Since tamarind is not included, the local tomato helps lend some sourness. 2) Place the tomatoes in a bowl. Add 2 cups of lukewarm water. 3) Mash the tomatoes well with your hands till the skin comes off. Put aside. 4) In a mixer jar place 3 tsp pepper, 2 tsp cumin seeds, 7 garlic cloves and a few curry leaves. You can also use the mortar and pestle. 5) Pulse this into a coarse mixture. Keep it aside. 6) In a pan, pour the oil and add the mustard seeds, slit green chilli, two broken red chilli and a few curry leaves. Fry till the mustard seeds splutter. 7) Add the ground ingredients. Saute for 2 minutes over low flame. 8) Add the tomato mixture by straining the pulp with your hands and discard the pulp. Squeeze out the juice well. 9) Add one cup of water, salt and turmeric powder. Mix everything well. The mixture will froth in 2-3 minutes. Do not allow it to boil. 10) Once it froths, switch off the flame. 11) Garnish with finely-chopped coriander leaves. Cover and let it stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Notes: a) If your tomatoes are not sour enough for your taste, you can add 2 tbsp of tamarind extract. b) This rasam pairs well with potato fry and cauliflower curry.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com