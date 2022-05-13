Palak has studied every Lata song

Popular singer Palak Muchhal (left) says she has "studied every song" sung by the late singing legend Lata Mangeshkar (right).

"Lata ji has been my ultimate inspiration. I've idolised her in many ways," she told IANS.

The 30-year-old paid tribute to the Nightingale of India in Star Plus' Naam Reh Jaayega.

Ira celebrates birthday with pool party

Bollywood star Aamir Khan's daughter Ira celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday with two cakes - one with her boyfriend, fitness coach Nupur Shikhare, and another with her parents and step-brother Azad.

Ira shared on Instagram photos of the celebration, which included pictures of the party in a pool.

Ashi's new-found love for henna

TV actress Ashi Singh has developed a new hobby: Drawing henna patterns.

"I have always been enthusiastic about art, be it drawing, sketching or painting," she told IANS.

"But designing henna patterns is a new-found love that I discovered while shooting for (the new show) Meet."

Mumtaz plagued with health issues

Veteran actress Mumtaz was recently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after a sudden diarrhoea attack.

The 74-year-old told Bollywood Hungama she suffers from Irritable Bowel Syndrome and colitis, and the diarrhoea made life difficult for her. She also developed skin problems during her seven-day stay at the hospital.

Mumtaz said: "My skin was giving me a lot of trouble. Being an Iranian, my skin is very delicate."

Arjun proud of transformation

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who has struggled with obesity since childhood, is proud how fit he has become after working out over 15 months.

He posted a mirror selfie on Instagram and wrote: "From Feb 2021 to May 2022 - it's been a tough one and I'm only glad that I could stay on track."

Salman impersonator arrested

Azam Ansari, who impersonates Bollywood star Salman Khan, was arrested by police in Lucknow on Sunday for disturbing the peace.

Ansari was filming around the famous Clock Tower in the Uttar Pradesh city when a crowd gathered to watch him and caused a traffic jam.

Following complaints from members of the public, the police arrested Ansari, who was later charged with breach of peace.

Hurel's creativity put to the test in styling Kangana for Dhaakad

Celebrity make-up artiste and hairstylist Florian Hurel (far left) admits styling actress Kangana Ranaut for the film Dhaakad pushed his "creative-thinking limits significantly".

"Every look was created keeping in mind the coherence required between silhouette, hair and make-up," the Parisian told IANS.

"All looks were different and creatively intense, and these were made possible mainly due to teamwork and coordination."