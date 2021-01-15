Irrfan's son plans to follow in dad's footsteps

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan plans to enter the Indian film industry once he completes graduation from a film school in Mumbai.

Babil posted a photo of the book Actors On Acting, edited by Toby Cole and Helen Krich Chinoy, on Instagram on Monday.

He said it was signed by his father, who bought it in New York to prepare for his role in film-maker Mira Nair's 2006 drama The Namesake.

The cinema student, who is in his 20s, captioned the photo: "Up for lending."

When an Instagram user asked him in the comments section when he would take up acting, Babil replied: "I am already in the field of acting, when I will appear in a film is the question. Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers."

Last year, Babil opened up about how his father constantly tried to challenge the existing ecosystem in the Hindi film industry, but was defeated at the box office by hunks with six-pack abs delivering formulaic dialogues.

"My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six-pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality," he wrote in a long Instagram post in July.

Irrfan died in April last year at the age of 53 following a battle with a rare form of cancer.

He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan.

Sharing one of his father's lessons, Babil earlier wrote in an Instagram post: "You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that I'll have to prove myself as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the Indian cinema that's beyond our controlled Bollywood."

On Jan 7, Irrfan's birth anniversary, Babil shared an unseen video shot by the late actor. In the video, his proud parents can be seen saying that they miss their son.

Babil's brother Ayan also features in the video and appears to be a little embarrassed in a loving way for his technologically inept parents.

Babil also revealed why Irrfan never remembered anyone's birthday.

He wrote: "You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don't remember anyone's birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours. It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated every day (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche).

"On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried. It's your birthday Baba. Shoutout to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me."

