Jacqueline's cosy selfie with conman

A photo of Jacqueline Fernandez with Sukesh Chandrasekhar (right) has surfaced weeks after the Bollywood actress denied dating the conman, who is also the prime accused in a Rs200 crore ($36.5 million) extortion case.

India Today reported that the photo was taken between April and June this year, when the millionaire conman was out on interim bail.

Sukesh met Jacqueline four times in Chennai and even arranged a private jet for her to attend those meetings, India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources told the publication.

The photo shows Sukesh kissing the actress on her cheek while he takes a selfie facing a mirror.

India Today said the iPhone 12 Pro seen in Sukesh's hands is the one with which he carried out his scams using an Israeli SIM card.

Sukesh was reportedly using the same mobile phone while he was in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

In October, Jacqueline and another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi were questioned for seven hours by ED officers in connection with the Rs200 crore extortion case involving Sukesh and his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul.

It is alleged that Sukesh gave the two actresses expensive gifts with the money he made through extortion.

Both have denied any wrongdoing.

In its charge sheet, the Delhi Police accused Sukesh and 13 others of duping the wife of Malvinder Mohan Singh, the former promoter of Indian pharmaceuticals company Ranbaxy, to the tune of Rs200 crore.

Officials believe Sukesh extorted Rs200 crore from Mr Singh's wife by claiming that he could get her husband released from Delhi's Rohini jail.

Earlier, Sukesh's lawyer Anant Malik had told the media: "Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions, this is straight from the horse's mouth."

But the actress' spokesperson denied it: "Jacqueline categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about her relationship with the involved couple."

Sukesh, who is also known by the name Balaji, has allegedly duped people by promising them jobs.

Posing as a relative of a politician, he reportedly cheated people to the tune of Rs75 crore.

India Today reported that two more Bollywood celebrities - an actress and a top singer-musician - are now under investigation in the Rs200 crore extortion case.

