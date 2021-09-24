Jaggery and wheat flour thosai

JEYASHRI SURESH

Vella thosai is a healthy food item prepared with jaggery and wheat flour.

Vellam in Tamil refers to jaggery and thosai is South Indian pancake.

Kids and adults usually love it.

It can be served as a breakfast or evening snack. It can also be given as an after-school snack when children demand "something sweet". It tastes best when served piping hot.

Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 3 minutes per thosai Makes: 4-5 thosai

Ingredients: Wheat flour: ½ cup Jaggery (powdered): 1/2 cup Rice flour: 1 tbsp Cardamom powder: A pinch Grated coconut: 1 tbsp Water: To make batter Ghee: To make thosai Method: 1) Place the wheat flour, powdered jaggery and rice flour in a mixie. 2) Add little water and grind this into a fine paste. 3) You can also melt the jaggery by cooking it on the stove top for a few minutes. Filter impurities and allow it to cool. 4) Add the jaggery water to the flour mixture. Transfer the batter to a vessel. 5) Add cardamom powder and grated coconut. Mix well. 6) Add water to adjust the consistency of the batter. 7) If the batter is a bit watery, add 1 tbsp of wheat flour. 8) Heat a thosai pan. Pour a ladle of thosai batter and spread it circularly. 9) Drizzle some ghee over this. 10) Once it is cooked on one side, flip it on to the other side. 11) Once done, take it out and serve hot. 12) Repeat the process with the rest of the batter. Notes: a) Do not add too much water and make the batter watery. b) Always measure powdered jaggery. Otherwise you will add more jaggery and the thosai won't come out well. c) Vella thosai tastes best as it is. You can serve it with a dollop of butter too.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com