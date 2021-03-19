Janhvi sizzles in Indian Pro Music League

A sizzling dance number by Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will be the highlight of the Indian Pro Music League (IPML) show on Zee TV this weekend.

Dressed in a black, shimmery dress, she will groove to the song Panghat from the Hindi movie Roohi which is a rage in India.

The show will also have Asees Kaur, who sang the song.

Janhvi, who is Roohi's lead actress, said she is happy to perform on IPML.

"I am glad Asees did the song and I got the chance to perform it because I feel no one else would have been able to pull it off the way she did," said Janhvi. "I've always liked her songs and getting to work together with her again has been a sheer pleasure."

Asees said she is happy that the song is a hit. "Ever since I recorded the song, I've been waiting for its release," said the singer. "For me this song is a little special because till now I've mostly sung romantic songs, but this one is a dance number.

"And the way Janhvi has performed it, I think the credit goes completely to her for doing absolute justice to it. If it has hit the right chord and got so many views already, I can say it is mostly because of her."

The IPML, which was launched on Feb 26, is already garnering headlines for its extensive entertainment quotient and grandeur.

Hosted by actors Karan Wahi and Waluscha De Sousa, it showcases six teams - Mumbai Warriors, Delhi Dhurandhars, UP Dabbangs, Punjab Lions, Bengal Tigers and Gujarat Rockers - who are pitted against each other in a championship league format. Mumbai head the points table after the first innings.

Each team is supported by Bollywood and sports celebrities and features star singers, such as Mika Singh (Punjab), Shaan (Bengal), Sajid Khan (Delhi), and Kailash Kher (Mumbai), a rising reality star and a new voice.

The weekend episodes are reviewed in a show titled IPML Highlights With Himani the following Monday on Zee TV APAC.

In it R.J. Himani, the Singapore-based co-founder of Radio Chutney, gets six music experts - Shalabh, Ambar Ghosh, Himanshu Motial, Raksha Jasraj Shintre, Chondryma Chakraborti and Mayuri Singh - from Singapore, Vietnam and Australia to analyse the performance of each team.

"They also sing songs, play games and defend their chosen teams against criticism," said Himani. "I make sure that the show is lively and entertaining."

For Singapore based corporate honcho and musician Ambar Ghosh, who appears on the Himani show, the IPML is the "greatest musical show ever". He said: "It features the top performers from the Indian music industry and is an audio-visual treat. In terms of grandeur and presentation, I have not seen such a grand musical show on Indian TV before."

IPML episodes feature every Saturday and Sunday at 8pm (Singapore time) on Zee TV, which is available on Singtel Ch 646 and StarHub Ch 125.

IPML Highlights With Himani appears on Zee TV APAC (@zeetvapac) every Monday.