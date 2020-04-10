Kal and the art of surviving Hollywood stereotypes

Kal Penn has lived through Hollywood's phase of stereotypes and understands what it means to see people being wrongly represented on TV.

The Hollywood actor of Indian origin says there was a time when people of colour didn't have a company that ensured their right casting and representation and is glad that things are changing.

He hopes his animated show, Mira, Royal Detective, which weaves around Indian culture and traditions, will add momentum to changing attitudes in the West.

"I don't know if this is indicative of any dramatic change in the West or in the industry, though I hope it leads to that," he said. "But I really want to give credit to the creators and Disney for wanting to do it right.

"When doing an animated show, a lot of cynics will be of the mind that it can be set anywhere and not be culturally accurate. But Disney is making sure that the casting and the representation are accurate.

"Right from the language to the visuals, it is a lot of effort and budget. So, I think it is a huge leap forward and I hope it is indicative of a lot more to come."

Kal, who found fame through his character Kumar Patel in the Harold & Kumar film series, reflected on his own early career.

"My first auditions were 20 years ago and some of them were for characters that were more stereotypical," he said.

"There are still plenty of those around. I was asked to talk in the accent of Apu (South Asian). Mira is a giant leap... It feels really great and I'm proud that my nieces and nephews will get to watch it."

Born to Indian immigrant parents in the United States, Kal's real name is Kalpesh Suresh Modi.

He has featured in projects such as The Namesake, Son of the Mask, Superman Returns, 24, House, How I Met Your Mother, The Big Bang Theory, Designated Survivor and Sunnyside. In 2009, he took a two-year break from acting to work for the then US President Barack Obama in the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Kal has lent his voice to the character Mikku, a mongoose and friend of Mira, in Mira, Royal Detective.

Set in the fictional land of Jalpur, the series follows the life of Mira, a commoner who is appointed royal detective by the queen.

It features prominent South Asian actors, including Jameela Jamil, Freida Pinto, Hannah Simone, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aasif Mandvi and Aparna Nancherla. Leela Ladnier, 16, makes her TV debut as the voice of Mira.

"When I heard about the show and read the script, I was very excited as I would get to do something for kids," said Kal. "My earlier works (comedy or drama) were not that child-friendly.

"Next was obviously the whole South Asian cast and that it takes place in a fictional land in India ... that was real fun.

"So I think it was a perfect combination. Mikku is super adorable and he wears these glasses and I was like... it is going to be the most fun and, at the same time, a meaningful project."

Indo-Asian News Service