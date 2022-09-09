Kala Sutra returns with works of masters

The best of contemporary Indian art will be on show at Kala Sutra, an exhibition that will run from Sept 22 to 25 at The Arts House with a private preview on Sept 21.

Organised by Singapore's Phi Events and New Delhi's Sanchit Art Gallery, Kala Sutra will showcase the artworks of 20 prominent Indian artists. The exhibition is supported by Livspace, India's and South-east Asia's largest omni-channel home interior and renovation platform.

Four of India's top contemporary artists - Jogen Chowdhury, Sanjay Bhattacharya, Neeraj Goswami and Paresh Maity - will also be present at the launch on Sept 21.

"Kala Sutra has always celebrated the works of Indian contemporary masters and we are happy to showcase their best works in Singapore," said Phi Events' founder Ritika Khattar.

"Art is a good way to connect people and we hope that art lovers here will enjoy this exhibition."

Chowdhury is widely acknowledged as the master of lines. His works, which are often a social and political commentary on society, have influenced and inspired many young artists in India.

Bhattacharya, famous for his portraits and paintings of houses and families on the streets of India, has held major solo exhibitions across India and in London and New York.

Goswami, an award-winning muralist, sculptor and portrait painter, has showcased his artworks in exhibitions across India and in Paris and New York.

Maity is a versatile artist who works with water colour, mixed media, oil, sculpture and installation.

His art, often done in his signature abstract style, is seen in several prestigious collections, including at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi, British Museum in London and Rubin Museum of Art in New York.

Kala Sutra will also showcase some of the top works by Indian masters such as M.F. Hussain, Satish Gujral and Thota Vaikuntam.

Held annually in Singapore since 2013, Kala Sutra returns for the first time since 2018.

It will present over 80 artworks - mostly paintings and some sculptures - with prices ranging between $5,000 and $30,000.

Kala Sutra 2022

Where:

The Arts House,

1 Old Parliament Lane

When:

Sept 21, 6pm (private preview) and Sept 22 to 25, 11am to 7pm (public)

Admission: Free