Kamal bedazzles in Vikram

Returning to the big screen after four long years, Indian star Kamal Haasan (right) has proven yet again that he is an uber-talented actor.

Vikram, which released in theatres on June 3, is one of the best Indian films to emerge in recent years and even in the actor's career.

Kamal's 1986 film Vikram was not a prequel per se to this 2022 film but a starting point and it can now set off a highly-ambitious cinematic universe that can spin off in all directions.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is one of Kamal's biggest fans, Vikram also stars Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi and a cameo by Suriya.

Just before Vikram was released, Lokesh asked fans to revisit his earlier film Kaiththi, with which Vikram shares a universe and storyline.

Vikram is about drug busts by the Tamil Nadu narcotics bureau, containers of drugs vanishing, local drug distribution gangs clashing, officials getting killed and the police nabbing gang leaders. Kamal plays an alcoholic, womanising no-gooder out to avenge his son's murder.

Vikram is not just a Kamal movie but also a Fahadh and Sethupathi special - they have roles with excellent character arcs and scope for performance, and both men deliver in style.

Lokesh has superbly utilised both the actors' physique effectively in the roles he created for them.

Evidently the movie revolves around Kamal but he is seen more in the second-half, where he plays to his greater strengths, thanks to the sub-plots and flashbacks.

Throughout the film, there are Lokesh's nods to Kamal's stellar repertoire of work, from Nayagan to Anbe Sivam to Panchathanthiram.

At a run time of around 173 minutes, Vikram does have its flaws and could have been edited a little tighter, but the performances of the actors, dark humour, unexpected twists and excellent action scenes keep the audience completely engaged.

The violence in the film may not be to everyone's liking but, given that it's about special agents and gangsters, these high-octane action scenes are to be expected.

Kamal was overwhelmed by the success of the film, which raked in over Rs175 crore ($31 million) in just four days.

He presented director Lokesh with a Lexus car and a photo of him handing over the car keys to Lokesh has gone viral on social media.

Kamal also took to social media to thank everyone.

"Cinema is a language in itself, we don't need a discussion, be it from from the south, north or from any corner of the world," he said.

"I thank all technicians, performers, audiences and press - who helped make Vikram a successful film.

"Cinema is my oxygen and I breathe cinema... a film is made with several brains and over a thousand hands but the fortune of the film is written by all of you.

"Till today, you all have supported good cinema... Success of Vikram is just not my win but a win for good cinema."

Kamal also tweeted a video in which he thanked audiences and the cast and crew of Vikram.

"Tamil fans have never failed to hold aloft quality cinema," he said.

"The same can be said of talented, quality actors as well. We consider it our fortune that you have chosen me and our film Vikram in that line-up."

Actor Karthi, the younger brother of Tamil star Suriya, said the film was a "true celebration of Kamal Haasan".

Karthi tweeted: "Vikram - as mentioned by all, is a true celebration of our Kamal Haasan! It's such a high to watch him kick up a storm. Action and visuals were racy with interesting connections and surprises throughout."

Indo-Asian News Service

"Cinema is my oxygen and I breathe cinema... a film is made with several brains and over a thousand hands but the fortune of the film is written by all of you."

- Kamal Haasan (left)