Kamal in Mani Ratnam film after 35 years

The Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam combo happened only once before - in the 1987 Tamil cult classic Nayagan, which made film history with its style of storytelling.

The movie also changed Kamal's career path, motivating the mainstream hero to take up only challenging roles thereafter.

Over the past 35 years, there were reports that Kamal and Mani, who are relatives in real life, would team up for a biggie. But it never materialised.

Now it looks like the pair are coming together for the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, whose first part will be released on Sept 30.

According to reports, Mani is keen on Kamal doing the voiceover to provide the missing links in the story. The epic is too long to fit in 150 minutes.

Sources said Kamal readily agreed to do the voiceover and will begin the dubbing soon.

He will introduce the story and lead character, and set the build-up.

Mani has almost completed Ponniyin Selvan, based on the 1955 epic novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

Many film personalities, including MG Ramachandran (MGR) and Kamal, tried without success to bring the story to the big screen.

MGR, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and one of the first superstars of Tamil cinema, wanted to direct and play Vandhiyathevan, the favourite character in the book. But his health started to deteriorate and he could not pursue his dream.

He bought the rights to the novel for Rs10,000 ($177) in 1958 and even decided to bankroll the film. He had wanted Gemini Ganesan to play Arulmozhi Varman and thespian Sivaji Ganesan as Aditya Karikalan.

After his recovery, MGR roped in Mahendran of the Mullum Malarum fame to pen the screenplay.

He also reportedly spoke to director Bharathiraja to helm the film and got him to bring in Kamal to play Vandhiyathevan and Sridevi or the princess Kundhavai.

But the project never took off.

Wanting to fulfil MGR's wish that he should work in the film, Kamal bought the rights to the novel and worked with Mani on the film.

They completed the first draft but when they sat down to finalise the budget, they felt that the market for Tamil films was too small at the time. They would struggle to recover their costs and dropped the project.

The cast then was rumoured to be made up of Kamal for Arul Mozhivarman, Rajinikanth for Vandhiyathevan, and Vijayakanth for Aditya Karikalan.

Kamal had also roped in the late journalist and novelist Ra.Ki. Rangarajan, who wrote a 40-episode television series based on the novel.

But again, the project never saw the light of day.

The project soon turned into a jinx.

The Indian film industry, which is known to be superstitious, shied away from Ponniyin Selvan, fearing they would meet the same fate.

But Mani persisted and secured the rights of the film. He kept renewing it as it had by then turned into his dream project.

Sources in the film industry said that following the massive success of Nayakan, Mani started to work with Kamal on the project and now, 35 years later, he's about to realise his dream.

Ponniyin Selvan has music by A.R. Rahman and stars Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Parthiban, Rahman, Prakash Raj, Balaji Shakthivel, Nizhalgal Ravi and Vikram Prabhu.

