Kangana blames Aamir for ChaySam split

Kangana Ranaut targeted Aamir Khan as Telugu filmdom's hottest couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, who were popularly known as ChaySam, announced their separation on Saturday.

The Bollywood actress said that the break-up happened shortly after Chaitanya came in contact with Bollywood's "divorce expert".

Kangana wrote on Instagram Stories: "Whenever divorce happens, fault is always of the man... Primitively, scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends."

The actress then questioned the timing of Chaitanya and Samantha's separation, as the actor will soon make his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir in the lead role.

"This south actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert," wrote Kangana.

"Has ruined many women and children's lives, is now his guiding light and agony aunt... so it all went smoothly... This is not a blind item we all know who I am talking about."

Aamir, too, recently announced his split from producer, screenwriter and director Kiran Rao after 15 years of marriage. He was previously married to travel company employee Reena Dutta.

Earlier on Saturday, as India observed the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Samantha and Chaitanya shook up the news cycle by announcing their break-up, ending weeks of suspense and speculation over the status of their marriage.

A terse statement on Samantha's social media handles clarified that the couple have decided to move on. Chaitanya, who's basking in the success of his latest movie Love Story, also confirmed the news on his handles. As did Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, Chaitanya's father, who in his carefully-worded tweet declared that Samantha "will always be dear to us".

The end comes a few days short of their fourth wedding anniversary. Theirs was a fairy-tale wedding in Goa, preceded by a long courtship which was kept under wraps while they serenaded each other in a couple of Telugu movies.

The pair's separation has left the entire Indian entertainment industry shaken as they were considered one of the ideal couples in showbiz. The real reason for their separation remains unknown.

South Indian actress Khushbu Sundar urged everyone to stop speculating and jumping to conclusions. "What happens between a couple is between them," she tweeted. "What we can do as humans is to respect their privacy and give them space to understand the situation more."

Actor Siddharth, however, shared a cryptic post on social media: "One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school... 'Cheaters never prosper'. What's yours?"

It was reportedly aimed at Samantha, with whom he had a relationship in 2013.

Many believe Samantha and Chaitanya's separation will not affect their professional lives.

Samantha has been more prolific and has earned a formidable reputation for her talent and professionalism. Chaitanya has maintained a low profile, although his latest movie Love Story has been well-accepted at the box-office.

Indo-Asian News Service