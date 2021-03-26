Kangana brings Jayalalithaa's journey to life

Kangana Ranaut, who celebrated her 34th birthday on Tuesday, literally broke into tears at a media interaction in Mumbai while praising A.L. Vijay, her director in the upcoming political biopic Thalaivi.

"Never in my life have I met a man who has not made me feel apologetic about my talent," said the actress. "I'm getting emotional, I'm not usually like that, but I want to say that he is one person who has made me feel good about my talent.

"Usually the camaraderie they show with the male hero is never shown with an actress. But as a director I learnt from him how to treat actors and how to show creative partnership."

Thalaivi, which brings to the screen former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa's journey as a stellar actress, followed by a powerful political career, will be released on April 23 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

It is directed by Vijay and co-produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R. Singh.

The film, whose trailer was released on Tuesday, also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in key roles.

Kangana, who received her fourth National Film Award on Monday for her performances in the 2019-released films Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, shared the much-awaited trailer of Thalaivi and captioned a poster of the film on Instagram: "The Iron lady of India who devoted her whole life towards the betterment of her own people. She started as an actress who the masses loved and went on to become a leader who the masses looked up to."

The 31/2-minute trailer begins with the initial chapters of Jayalalithaa's life - her career in the film industry. It also touches upon her equation with former Tamil superstar and Tamil Nadu chief minister M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), played by Swami, who was a mentor to Jayalalithaa.

The second half of the trailer focuses on the late Jayalalithaa's political career and how she became an icon.

There are also glimpses of romantic scenes and moments of humour. Powerful moments include Jayalalithaa taking on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi face-to-face in her maiden speech in Parliament in 1984.

Incidentally, Kangana will play Indira in an upcoming film as well.

In order to make her portrayal of Jayalalithaa authentic, Kangana underwent drastic body transformation - gaining about 20kg.

The production team also employed expert make-up artistes from Hollywood to ace Kangana's looks.

"Gaining 20kg and losing it all back within a span of few months wasn't the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic," she tweeted on Monday.

In an earlier tweet, she wrote that the weight gain "severely damaged" her back.

Last year, in an interview with ANI, Kangana likened herself to Jayalalithaa. The actress said: "She was a very reluctant actor. It is the same with me. I never wanted to be an actor, and that is why we became very unusual actors.

"I think she always felt that she was worth much more than just being a glam doll, and she became a politician. Like how I became a film-maker because I felt that being an actress was very limiting for me. So, I think there are parallels."

Vijay said Thalaivi will not create political controversy in Tamil Nadu "because everything is evident and everyone knows what happened in Jaya Maa's life".

"Maybe people don't know her cinema or her personal journey but her political journey everyone knows," he said. "A lot of people have written about it. There are photographic and video evidence.

"We have tried to stick to realism but fictionalised it a bit for a cinematic experience. There are dramatic scenes but then there was so much drama in her life and we have been able to capture some of those great moments."

Indo-Asian News Service

"Gaining 20kg and losing it all back within a span of few months wasn't the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic." - Kangana Ranaut in a tweet