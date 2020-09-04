Kangana calls Johar 'main culprit' of movie mafia

Actress Kangana Ranaut openly claimed on Tuesday that filmmaker Karan Johar is the main culprit of the Bollywood movie mafia.

Kangana, who has been vocal for a while about the alleged Bollywood mafia that promotes star kids over outsiders, posted her accusations against Johar on her verified Twitter account, tagging the office of the Prime Minister of India.

"Karan Johar the main culprit of movie mafia! @PMOIndia even after ruining so many lives and careers he is roaming free no action taken against him, is there any hope for us? After all is settled he and his gang of hyenas will come for me," Kangana tweeted.

Kangana's tweet came in response to a user who tweeted: "Sushant's GYM Partner is Exposing how Bollywood m@fia Karan Johar made Drive Movie just to Trap & block Sushant Singh Rajput from doing further projects in Bollywood."

Since actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June, the debate around nepotism in Bollywood has received fresh fuel, with netizens alleging that the late actor fell prey to the practice.

Kangana also named Johar and filmmakers Aditya Chopra and Mahesh Bhatt and senior journalist Rajeev Masand as people responsible for Sushant's death.

"Karan Johar, Aaditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand and entire army of blood thirsty vultures the mafia media killed Sushant, only son of the family succumbed to bullying, exploitation and harassment in Bullywood and here KJO promoting his kids! SHAME..." tweeted Kangana.

Her tweet came in response to a tweet by Johar on Tuesday when he promoted a book he has written for children, inspired by his twins and his experience of parenting.

In a series of tweets posted last week, Kangana had also alleged that drugs are common at Bollywood parties.

"If Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood," she tweeted.

Indo-Asian News Service