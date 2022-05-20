Kangana says star kids look like 'boiled egg'

Kangana Ranaut (left) has been a lone crusader against nepotism in Bollywood. With so many verbal salvos in her bag, she barely needs help with it.

Recently, when she was asked by an interviewer why southern films were popular across India and surpassing Hindi films in many ways, the actress said it was the relatability of the southern actors that made the movies successful as the audiences could easily connect to them.

She cited the example of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise and explained why the movie became a blockbuster.

"Look at how Pushpa looks like someone we know. Every labourer is able to connect with him," she said.

"Tell me which of our (Bollywood) heroes can look like a labourer in today's times? They cannot.

"So, their (South Indian film industry) culture and grounded nature are paying off. I hope they don't start taking inspiration from the West. It's important to stay connected to the people in your country."

Kangana did not stop there.

Drawing a comparison between southern actors and Bollywood star kids, the actress said the over-privileged newcomers angling for a Bollywood debut or who were already stars in the Hindi film industry failed to make a connection with the Indian audience because they were not rooted and contributed to the rise of Southern cinema over Bollywood.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Kangana told ABP Live: "The way they (southern actors) connect with their audience is very strong. I wouldn't say it's fandom, it's much more than that.

"With us, what happens is that their (Bollywood stars') kids go abroad to complete their studies. They speak in English and watch only Hollywood films. They eat with a knife and fork, and talk differently. So, how will they connect?

"They also look weird, like boiled egg. Their entire look has changed, so people cannot relate. I don't mean to troll anyone."

Kangana had in the past attacked several star kids and uttered especially harsh words about actress Alia Bhatt.

In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, she took a jibe at actress Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Panday.

When host Kapil Sharma asked Kangana what "Bollybimbo" meant, she - without naming anyone - mimicked Ananya by sticking out her tongue till the tip touched her nose.

According to Kangana, those who say "I can touch my tongue to my nose" are Bollybimbos.

Ananya had pulled the trick in an earlier episode of The Kapil Sharma Show and called it her "talent". Indo-Asian News Service