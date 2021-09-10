Kangana's tussle to release Thalaivii

Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the theatrical release of her film Thalaivii, which will hit screens in India today.

The actress took to Instagram stories after a private screening of the film in Hyderabad on Tuesday and hailed it as one of the "best films of her career".

The 34-year-old, who plays the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in the biopic, also mentioned that it was a "fulfilling" experience and hoped it would bring the audiences back to the theatres.

Kangana wrote: "What a gratifying experience to watch Thalaivii, the best film of my career so far. Thalaivii is a theatrical experience. Hopefully Hindi multiplexes will also play it. I am confident that it will bring audiences back to theatres."

Last Saturday Kangana had shared a video saying that Covid-19 had hit the cinema business badly and Thalaivii's producers are not getting support from theatre and multiplex owners.

She added that the producers had rejected various offers from streaming platforms so they could release the film in cinema halls.

She claimed that theatres were "ganging up" against Thalaivii.

"Multiplexes have different rules when it comes to big heros films. They released Radhe (starring Salman Khan) simultaneously on OTT and theatres," she wrote on Instagram. "They have released Master with 2 weeks window... but refusing to screen even the South (Tamil and Telugu versions) of Thalaivii which have a 4 weeks window.

"The system makes sure that no woman rises and then complains why don't we have women superstars bringing audiences to theatre on her own like men do."

On Sunday she announced that PVR, one of the biggest multiplex theatre chains in India, has agreed to screen the Tamil and Telugu versions of Thalaivii.

She posted an excerpt from PVR's statement on her Instagram handle: "Thalaivii is one of the most keenly awaited films. Also, Ms Kangana Ranaut's acting prowess and exceptional box office pull are well-established facts. We are thankful to Thalaivii team for offering a four-week theatrical window for its Tamil and Telugu language versions.

"However, we are disappointed that for the Hindi language version, Thalaivii team has decided to offer only a 2 week window. We would like to appeal to Ms Kangana (and the producers) Mr Vishnu Induri and Mr Shailesh Singh to keep a uniform window of 4 weeks across all language versions and therefore allow all cinemas across the country to showcase Thalaivii to audiences on the big screen."

According to entertainment media reports, theatre chains are unhappy with Thalaivii's makers as they want at least a four-week gap between the film's release in theatres and on OTT platforms.

They are reportedly refusing to screen the Hindi version of the film as the window to its Netflix premiere is too narrow.

Touted as one of Bollywood's biggest releases this year, Thalaivii has set high hopes as the film's trailer has caught the imagination of fans.

After Bell Bottom and Chehre, Thalaivii will be the third Bollywood project to get an exclusive theatrical release in India.

The movie, helmed by A.L Vijay, marks Kangana's second biopic after the 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. It was earlier scheduled to release in April, but was postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

The film showcases the varied aspects of Jayalalithaa's life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema, as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader who changed the course of the state's politics.

Those who managed to see previews of Thalaivii have given it the thumbs up.

"Thalaivii is one of the finest biopics made in India with a lot of sincerity," tweeted film producer and columnist G. Dhananjayan.

"Very well presented the life of Jaya engagingly. While Kangana Ranaut is brilliant in her acting, all of us are going to love @thearvindswamisir (Arvind Swamy, who acts as late Tamil superstar MGR). He is outstanding. Do watch."

Indo-Asian News Service

