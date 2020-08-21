The Kargil Girl flies into controversy

A poster from the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl; (right, above) Retired Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena with actress Janhvi Kapoor who played the lead role. PHOTOS: IANS

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a Bollywood film which was released on Netflix on Aug 12, has run into controversy.

The makers of the film - Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and director Sharan Sharma - have portrayed it as the true story of the first Indian Air Force (IAF) woman pilot to fly in a combat zone.

It shows Flight Lieutenant (retd) Gunjan Saxena as the first and only Indian woman pilot to have flown sorties during the 1999 Kargil conflict with Pakistan.

But this is now being disputed by one of her contemporaries, Flight Lieutenant (retd) Sreevidya Rajan.

In a Facebook post, Flt Lt Rajan claimed that she had already flown missions in the conflict area before Flt Lt Saxena's arrival at the Srinagar air base. Flt Rajan also recalled how female pilots were viewed with the "usual preconceived notions and prejudices from a few (male) colleagues" but that they were never ill-treated by fellow officers.

She said that facts may have been twisted by the filmmakers for the sake of the film's publicity.

Flt Lt Rajan's statement was corroborated by Wing Commander Namrita Chandi, a veteran IAF officer, who in an open letter published on Outlook.com wrote that Flt Lt Rajan was actually the first IAF woman pilot to fly in Kargil.

She added that the movie had portrayed the IAF in a "very poor light". Creative freedom, she felt, could not be used to change facts.

"Elaborate and fantasise, if you must. But don't peddle lies," Wg Cdr Chandi wrote.

Even before the controversy gathered momentum, the IAF had stepped in.

On Aug 12, it wrote a letter to Dharma Productions, Netflix and the Central Board of Film Certification, raising objections over inaccurate presentation of gender bias in the movie.

The IAF said that Dharma Productions had agreed to represent the IAF with authenticity and make all efforts to ensure the film helps to inspire the next generation of officers.

The letter further stated: "In the aim to glorify the screen character of ex-Flt Lt Gunjan Saxena, Dharma Productions presented some situations that are misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture, especially against women in the IAF."

The force said that it has always ensured the organisation is gender-neutral and provided equal opportunities to male and female personnel.

IAF said that the production house was told about the objectionable portions of the movie and was advised to delete or modify them.

"However, the production house has not deleted the scenes but had proposed a media plan in the run-up to the release and inserting a disclaimer in the movie," the letter said.

However, Dharma Productions did not delete or modify it.

Flt Lt Saxena, in a letter published on NDTV on Monday, maintained that she indeed was the first woman to fly in a combat zone.

She said that she did not like to be in the limelight, but felt the need to address the controversy since she was disheartened to see her hard-earned reputation being taken away.

Defending the IAF, she said that it was "too big and too respectable a force to even be scratched by the controversy".

On the alleged discrimination faced by the female pilots, she clarified that it was never at the organisational level.

Flt Lt Saxena said the movie was based on her experience alone and in no way intended to slander the IAF.

The idea of the film, she wrote, was to "showcase my life, my journey, my dreams and my little achievements".

Indo-Asian News Service