Karnataka-style sweet corn salad

JEYASHRI SURESH

Kosambari is a typical South Indian salad made from pulses and sweet corn kernels, and seasoned with mustard seeds.

The Karnataka speciality is sometimes eaten as a snack but is usually served as part of a full-course meal. It is also shared during festivals.

Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 5 minutes Serves: 3 Ingredients: Fresh or frozen sweet corn kernels: 1 cup Yellow moong dal: 3 tbsp Grated carrot: 3 tbsp Pomegranate: ¼ cup Cucumber (finely chopped): 3 tbsp Coconut: 3 tbsp Coriander leaves (finely chopped): 2 tbsp Oil: 2 tsp Green chilli: 2 Mustard seeds: 1 tsp Salt: As needed Lemon juice: 2 tsp Method: 1) Soak the yellow moong dal in hot water for 15 minutes. Drain the water and put aside. 2) If you are using fresh corn, cook it and remove the kernel. Frozen corn must be boiled in water for five minutes and the water drained. 3) In a bowl, mix together the cooked corn, soaked moong dal, cucumber, coriander leaves, pomegranate, coconut, carrot, salt and lemon juice. 4) Temper the mustard seeds and green chilli in 1 tsp of oil. 5) Add this to the bowl and mix well. 6) Kosambari is ready to serve. Notes: a) Feel free to add or reduce any ingredient. b) You can add sprouts. c) Green chilli can be replaced with pepper powder. d) Kosambari goes well with any South Indian meal.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com