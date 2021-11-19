Kartik gets down from his supercar to enjoy Chinese food

After his appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 15 last week, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan got down from his luxurious car along with his friend to enjoy Chinese food at a roadside stall in Mumbai, reported Entertainment Times.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a clip on Instagram which shows Kartik gorging on the fare from his car's bonnet. He even takes some food from his friend's plate and is heard saying: "Documentaries have been made on food."

The actor also posed for some photos with fans before driving away.

Ayushmann shows bhangra moves as he romances Vaani

The title track of Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is an eclectic mix of bhangra and vibrant visuals.

A beefed-up Ayushmann is seen showing off his dance moves while romancing Vaani in the number, which is a recreation of a Punjabi track performed by Jassi Sidhu.

First song from Radhe Shyam released

The first single from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam was unveiled on Monday along with a stunning poster.

The film, shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and set for release worldwide on Jan 14, is a fantasy love story where Prabhas plays a palmist and Pooja a princess.

Ram Charan's wife refuses to answer personal question

Telugu star Ram Charan's wife Upasana was recently upset with a journalist who asked when the pair would have a baby.

"It is our personal choice," she told the reporter.

"Suppose I say I am interested to have a baby soon, then the media will go gaga over that. If I say I am not yet ready, that news will also become viral.

"So, I am not going to answer at all."

Rashmika open to dating a younger man

Age does not matter for actress Rashmika Mandanna when it comes to dating.

The 25-year-old recently said: "For me, they have to make you feel good about yourself. I think age doesn't matter."

But she is against shirtless photos. "I just don't understand it," she said. "I really appreciate guys going and working out and looking extremely ripped and fit. But then again, why would you want to put it as your profile picture?

"Like, let people get to know you to actually get to that phase where they see your body. I mean, I'm just too old school."

Samantha misses Hash and Sasha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been busy travelling and holidaying in Dubai and Chennai.

This has led to the actress missing her pet dogs Hash and Sasha (right) who are at home in Hyderabad.

She recently posted a photo of the younger dog Sasha sitting on Hash on Instagram and captioned it: "I leave for one day... My poor firstborn."

Rajkummar marries long-time girlfriend

After dating for 11 years, lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul finally tied the knot on Monday at a private ceremony in Chandigarh.

Sharing a few photos from the much-awaited Bollywood wedding, Rajkummar wrote on social media: "I got married to my everything... Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here's to forever... and beyond."