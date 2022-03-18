The Kashmir Files rocks despite controversies

In recent years, Bollywood films depicting real-life stories and events have attracted large audiences in India and overseas.

The Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files (right), which was released in theatres on March 11, is no exception. The gripping drama has become a rage and a hot topic in India.

The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial is based on the tragic account of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in the 1990s from Jammu and Kashmir after the systematic killing of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The movie, which also features Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles, unveils several hidden stories and sows some serious questions in viewers about the events that took place.

According to film analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, the highly-acclaimed film has broken records held by Bollywood blockbusters pre-and post-pandemic.

The Kashmir Files has shown promising Day 4 box-office results worth Rs15.05 crore (S$2.7 million).

While the Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, which released on Feb 25, made Rs8.19 crore on Day 4, the Akshay Kumar cop action film Sooryavanshi made Rs14.51 crore by the same day.

The Ranveer Singh sports drama 83 made Rs7.29 crore on the fourth day.

Before Covid-19 hit, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji earned Rs13.75 crore on Day 4 and the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri Rs10.51 crore.

Adarsh said the movie showed a record-smashing spree on Monday when most films crash and fall.

"The Kashmir Files is a smash-hit… on course to be a blockbuster," he said.

Made at a generous cost of Rs20 crore, the film has already collected Rs 42.2 crore at the box office.

Interestingly, it has emerged as the first choice of moviegoers in India despite big-budget films, including Radhe Shyam, Batman and Gangubai Kathiawadi, running in cinemas.

Many social media users have hailed the performances of the actors and called the movie "the most hard-hitting" and "soul-shaking" in recent times.

User Abhishek Parihar tweeted: "The Kashmir Files revisits the horrors of Kashmir exodus and revolves around the wounds that are still fresh. Spotless direction, captivating screenplay, realistic performances make it Fantastic Watch."

Moviegoers are queuing up in theatres to watch the film and many Bharatiya Janata Party-led state governments, including Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, have declared the film tax-free, thereby lowering ticket prices sharply.

But the movie has not received much praise from Bollywood bigwigs, which led to actress Kangana Ranaut slamming them on Monday.

Kangana wrote on Instagram: "Please notice the pin-drop silence in the film industry about #TheKashmirFiles. Not just content even its business is exemplary. Investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year... Not a word (from Bollywood). Their time is up!"

The film has been embroiled in numerous controversies. A #BoycottKapilSharmashow hashtag trended for a few days because Kapil Sharma, the host of the popular light-hearted show, apparently refused to promote the film.

The comedian, however, rubbished the claims and Kher clarified that he was invited to the show but chose not to go since the film addresses a serious issue. Agnihotri and Joshi also said that Kapil doesn't have any malice towards the film.

Earlier this week, a court in Jammu asked the makers not to depict killed Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna in the film as his wife Nirmal claimed that it disrespects her late husband's sanctity.

The screening of the film was also halted at the Wave Cinemas in Jammu after some people who bought tickets were reportedly assaulted by the multiplex's authorities.

On Tuesday, in the latest endorsement to the hotly-debated movie, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said such films "reveal the truth" and claimed there has been a "conspiracy" to discredit it.

"The entire Jamaat (gang) that raised the flag of freedom of expression has been furious for five to six days," he said. "Instead of reviewing the film on the basis of facts and art, there's a conspiracy to discredit it.

"My concern is not just the film. I believe that it is beneficial for the nation to bring out the truth in the right way."

Indo-Asian News Service

