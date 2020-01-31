Kashmir finds a new narrative in Bollywood

On Feb 7, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara will bring to the big screen the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley. This aspect of Kashmir's history has never received Bollywood's attention. It has explored Kashmir only as a gorgeous backdrop for songs or, since the early '90s, for films about Islamic terror and cross-border violence.

While beautiful locations and the fight against terrorism continue to inspire Bollywood, a few filmmakers are now casting a sympathetic eye at the plight of the Kashmiri Hindus. In all these years, there was just one film that squarely touched upon the subject - Ashoke Pandit's 2004 release Sheen.

After Shikara, moviegoers can look forward to Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on Aug 15.

The new-found interest in the Kashmiri Hindus also saw Madhu Mantena announcing a film on Kota Rani, the last Hindu queen of Kashmir who ruled until 1339.

Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits is being touted as a "story of resilience in the face of insurmountable odds". It is also being described as the story of a love that remains "unextinguished through 30 years of exile. A timeless love story in the worst of times".

Shikara addresses the issue of ethnic cleansing and riots that took place in 1989 and 1990 in Kashmir, which had a lasting impact on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits. The film chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir on the night of January 19, 1990, through the story of Shiv Kumar Dhar (played by Aadil Khan) and Shanti Dhar (Sadia). It also shows the layers of blooming romance in the troubled state.

"It has been 30 years and nothing has been done yet. Koi shor nahi macha (There was no clamour about this)," Chopra said recently. "My hope is that ab toh shor macha do."

"I want people to go online and just write,'Sorry to all the Kashmiri Pandits' as we didn't do anything. Sorry to all of you who continue to live in refugee camps even after 30 years of the exodus," added Vidhu, who worked on the film for 11 years.

Rahul Pandita, author of the book Our Moon Has Blood Clots: The Exodus Of Kashmiri Pandits, has turned Bollywood screenwriter for the film. At an event, Pandita said: "Justice ki toh baat jaane dijiye (forget justice), at the very least we need an acknowledgement."

The love affair between Bollywood and Kashmir is long-standing - the Valley depicted on screen as a winter wonderland with snow-swept peaks, sparkling waterfalls, green meadows and a landscape full of flowers. The story lines changed with tension and violence in the Valley.

The second phase of Bollywood interest in Kashmir was all about chaos, clashes and conflicts. It started with the border conflict surfacing in films such as Mani Ratnam's Roja and Raj Kapoor's Henna in the early '90s. Then there was Chopra's war drama Mission Kashmir and Shoojit Sircar's simple Yahaan reflecting the cracks in the state.

The socio-political complexity also formed the crux of Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider and Sajid Ali's Laila Majnu.

There were heart-warming tales, sinister stories and love notes from troubled times.

During this phase, filmmakers used the border conflict and increased presence of the army to make commercial films flush with patriotism, nationalism and brotherhood. Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike have been shining examples lately.

There's also been arthouse and crossover interest. Ashvin Kumar's No Fathers in Kashmir tells the story of a British-Kashmiri teenager in search of her father. Los Angeles-based Kashmiri filmmaker Danish Renzu's Half Widow revolves around a woman from Srinagar in Kashmir. She tries to find her husband who has allegedly been abducted by the Indian armed forces. Aijaz Khan's Hamid, set against the backdrop of terror in Kashmir, explores an unlikely bond between an eight-year-old Kashmiri Muslim boy and a hardliner Hindu trooper from the heartland who is posted in the Valley.

Trade expert Rajesh Thadani feels the end of Article 370 - which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir - could lead to more stories from the Valley.

"After Article 370, people will shoot there more often and show these films. It has become easier to shoot at new locales of Kashmir instead of going to foreign locales," Thadani said.

However, Hamid director Aijaz feels it's not that easy.

"I haven't been able to go to Kashmir since the scrapping of Article 370. My friends tell me that things are not normal in the Valley. Not many people get to know the truth, but things are still bad. I hope it becomes better," Aijaz said. "There are many stories waiting to be told from Kashmir."

Indo-Asian News Service

"I want people to go online and just write,'Sorry to all the Kashmiri Pandits' as we didn't do anything. Sorry to all of you who continue to live in refugee camps even after 30 years of the exodus."

- Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra