Sanjana happy to work with 'legendary' Vadivelu

Actress Sanjana Singh, who has a role in Vadivelu's comeback film Naai Sekar Returns, has expressed happiness at getting the opportunity to work with the top Tamil comedian and thanked director Suraaj for choosing her.

"Thank you so much (Vadivelu) sir for being kind and supportive. It is really an amazing experience," she wrote on Instagram.

Akila joins US Army as lawyer

Indian-origin Tamil film actress Akila Narayanan has reportedly enrolled herself as a lawyer with the United States armed forces.

The US citizen, who last year made her acting debut with the Tamil horror-thriller Kadampari, also runs an online music school.

Kavin searching for true love

For long many fans had believed that charming Tamil film actor Kavin was in love with his reality show co-star Losliya Mariyanesan.

He has now opened up about his relationship status.

"I am still searching for true love," he said.

"Surely, such a thing will happen one day."

Sara doesn't invent controversies

It is said that Sara Khan creates her own controversies to become famous.

But the television actress maintains that it is not true.

"My work in the last 16 years defines me, and that is what I am," she told IANS.

"Even if I am not comfortable discussing my personal life, the media gets into it and makes it worse. So it's best that I only talk about it."

Shriya returns to theatre with Internal Affairs

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is widely known for her portrayal of Sweety Gupta in the film Mirzapur, has returned to theatre after two years with her play Internal Affairs.

"I don't get much time for theatre because of my shoots but I hope to be able to make time in the future because being on stage is a different thrill," she said.

Taapsee had issues when her physique was questioned

Days into the poster launch of Rashmi Rocket last year, Twitter was abuzz with naysayers claiming that Taapsee Pannu's chiselled body was the result of VFX (visual effects).

The actress says that she was perturbed by the comments.

"I had issues when people questioned my physique," she told Mid-Day.

"Just because I am a woman and one hasn't seen proof of my workout, it doesn't mean they can doubt a woman's capacity to have that body. I really worked hard."

Yami trolled for 'duck' look

Yami Gautam is riding high on the success of the crime thriller A Thursday.

At a recent celebratory party, the Bollywood actress wore a Prussian blue short dress with feather-like detailing across the chest and both ends.

But social media users were not impressed.

"Duck", wrote one, while another commented: "Her outfit is hideous. What kind of dress is she wearing?"