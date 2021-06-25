Keep hypertension at bay

Hypertension is one of the most common lifestyle diseases and often termed a "silent killer". It exhibits no symptoms but can cause a cardiac arrest or stroke.

"In this condition the long-term force of the blood is unusually high against the artery walls leading to several other diseases over time," said Ms Sharanya S. Shastry, a dietitian at the Apollo Spectra Hospital in Bengaluru.

Regular headaches, nosebleeds and shortness of breath are symptoms.

She suggests including a few food items with medicinal properties in the daily diet to manage hypertension: Pomegranate This delicious fruit contains antioxidants and bioactive polyphenols which possess many medicinal qualities. Jamun (black plum) This fruit contains potassium, which is good for relaxing the muscles. It is also good for managing high cholesterol and blood sugar.

Beetroot A go-to superfood for Olympians, it has natural nitrates which are converted into nitric oxide by the digestive system. A glass of beetroot juice or a cooked vegetarian dish of beetroot can significantly reduce high blood pressure. Methi (fenugreek) The plant's leaves and seeds are rich in fibre and calcium and these reduce the level of bad cholesterol and fat in the body.

Include methi seeds while tempering your food and include methi paratha in your diet. Garlic Garlic produces a natural compound called allicin when crushed or chopped.

It can bring blood pressure down instantly.

These foods have a proven history of helping maintain a healthy blood pressure level.

Along with moderate physical activity, they can significantly help manage hypertension.

While working from home, try to create a sleep routine that gives the body ample time to reboot and reset.

Indo-Asian News Service