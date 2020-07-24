Keep living space clean

It is very important to keep our living space clean and hygienic, especially when we are fighting a pandemic like Covid-19.

Procrastinating makes the job tougher - things that could have been cleaned in a day become a huge pile within a week.

Here are a few tips to tidy up your house:

Don't litter the bed

Making your bed first thing in the morning helps you feel organised and fresh.

Keep the things on your bed minimal and do not eat in the bedroom.

Wash your bedding at least once a week and change your pillows every six months or quarterly if you have allergies.

Don't let laundry pile up

Laundry can quickly turn from a pile to a dump. But make sure you don't wash your clothes until you reach the maximum capacity of the washing machine.

It is important to conserve water and energy while keeping your home clean.

Clean up before bedtime

This can save a lot of effort in the morning. It takes only about 15 minutes to mop up the dirt before you call it a day.

Start with the largest task on hand. Make sure the kitchen is free of grease and dirt as germs fester where food resides.

Keep your basic cleaning supplies close to where you use them - the toilet cleaner should be in the bathroom, kitchen cleaners close to the sink and laundry detergents near the washing machine.

Clean high-traffic areas

Door knobs, taps and cabinet tops should be cleaned more often.

Cleaning high-traffic areas daily can help prevent the spread of dirt and dust through the rest of the house.

This also ensures surfaces do not have germs. Make sure you have a fixed area to keep shoes.

Choose the right cleaners It is equally important to know what to clean with.

Chemical-based cleaners abound in the market and they clean well. But they release toxic fumes that could harm children and pets.

Choose eco-friendly cleaners.

Indo-Asian News Service