Keep those flakes away

A dry, itchy scalp is the most common cause of dandruff.

A number of variables contribute to this, including dry, chilly air and a high prevalence of the Malassezia fungus (naturally found on skin surfaces).

Dandruff can also be caused by stress, a change in climate (severe heat or cold), an abundance of fatty food, a change in shampoo, excessive sweat and pollution.

Dr Amrendra Kumar, consultant dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon at DermaClinix, a top-ranked hair transplant and skin clinic in Delhi, shares a few tricks to drive away dandruff: Avoid direct heat: Excessive heat from straightening irons and hairdryers can cause a flaky scalp. Towel-dry your hair. Cut down on sugar: Excessive oily flakes are caused by high blood sugar levels, which increase dandruff.

Reduce your intake of sugar and eat honey or jaggery instead. Drink more water: Limited consumption of water dehydrates the skin and hair, causing more dandruff. Use biotin supplements: Biotin is a hair vitamin that can be found in a variety of foods and is also available as a supplement in pharmacies and supermarkets.

Biotin deficiency can lead to dandruff. Change your diet: Vitamin B, zinc and omega-3 fatty acids are good for the hair and scalp. These nutrients are abundant in eggs, fish, bananas and spinach.

Fruits and raw salads should be part of your daily diet. Brush your hair often: This aids in scalp stimulation, blood circulation and production of oils that keep the hair healthy. Use a cotton towel: After you have washed your hair, wipe it dry with a cotton towel.

Towels with a rough texture can cause more frizz. Visit a dermatologist: If your dandruff problem gets out of hand, seek the advice of a reputable dermatologist. Use the proper shampoo: Go for a shampoo that contains zinc pyrithione, selenium sulphide or 2 per cent ketoconazole as these can kill fungus, bacteria and microorganisms that cause an itchy, flaky scalp. Always keep your hair and scalp clean: When going out in the sun, cover your head with a scarf, hat or cap.

Keep your hair free of pollutants. After you have exercised or had a particularly sweaty day, dry your hair.

Indo-Asian News Service