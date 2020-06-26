Keep your lungs healthy

The lungs are usually affected during the Covid-19 pandemic as the coronavirus is known to harm the respiratory system.

The lungs process and help distribute oxygen in the body. Therefore, it is extremely important to keep them in fine tune as Covid-19 mostly takes the respiratory route to enter the vital organs.

"Covid-19 can cause lung complications such as pneumonia, acute respiratory distress and, in some fatal cases, total collapse," said Dr Karthik Anantharaman, director at Indian e-pharmacy Medlife.

"While most people recover from pneumonia without any lasting lung damage, this particular virus may cause breathing difficulties that take longer to be cured."

People with existing lung ailments such as breathing irregularities, asthma and bronchitis are also at risk of Covid-19 infection.

The simple solution for such people is to strengthen their immunity. Measures to keep lungs healthy Two functions determine overall lung health: Lung capacity - the extent to which lungs can expand - and lung function - the processing of oxygen and distribution to the body.

Lung capacity is determined genetically. Lung capacity grows till the age of 25, after which it gradually dimiishes. It is important to improve lung function and this can be done through exercises. Physical exercise: A minimum of 30 minutes of exercise for adults and 60 minutes for children every day is a must to keep lung distress at bay.

Physical exercise allows us to take deeper breaths, expand and contract the lungs' inner valves and ensures optimum oxygen saturation levels.

It also keeps a check on the haemoglobin and red blood cell levels. Running, brisk walking, cycling and swimming are good exercises.

Aerobics help in removing carbon dioxide from the blood, while strength training helps boost the thoracic muscles and core which are important for breathing.

Strengthening these muscles can greatly help a person affected by Covid-19. These exercises must be performed in the open.

For older people or for those with physical limitations, deep breathing exercises are recommended. They must take deep breaths every hour. This helps in mobilising unused parts of the lungs.

Eating right: People with underlying diabetes and obesity conditions seem to fare worse when faced with Covid-19 infection. This could be due to their chronic inflammation which can cause organ damage - even severe lung damage and death. The best way to reduce chronic inflammation is to ensure proper nutrition, particularly with foods high in antioxidants like fruits and vegetables. Bananas, apples, tomatoes and grapes are all rich in natural antioxidants and can reduce inflammation.

Foods rich in Vitamin D and Omega-3 fatty acids, found in salmon, help in boosting the immune system.

Kicking the butt: Smokers are more at risk of developing Covid-19 complications as smoking is linked to inflammation and lowering of the immune function in the lungs' airways.

Smoking destroys lung tissue, narrows air passages and is a major cause of cancer, chronic bronchitis and emphysema, among other severe ailments.

Medical experts say that within 12 hours of stopping smoking the blood pressure returns to normal and in a week to 10 days lung function returns to normal - the individual can take deep breaths without coughing.

