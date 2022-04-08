Keep your skin glowing

Some people appear to have naturally beautiful and glowing skin.

While genetics can play a part in how your skin looks and feels, your daily habits often have an impact on your skin.

Ms Nehaa Juneja, founder of Indian beauty brand SkinWorks, shares five simple habits that can give you great skin: Cleanse before bed: Dirt and impurities should be removed from your face before going to bed.

Dead skin cells, oil, bacteria, sweat and other impurities accumulate on the skin's surface throughout the day. Particulate and microscopic soot that settles on the skin can also be harmful.

Use a double cleansing method to get rid of stubborn, pore-clogging, acne-causing impurities that can linger on your skin even after you have washed it.

A nightly wash is also a great way to pamper your skin. Follow a balanced diet: The state of your skin reflects the state of your body. Vitamin C-rich fruit and vegetable should be included in your diet.

Vitamin C is high in antioxidants, which help protect the skin from a variety of negative effects. It also speeds up the healing process and improves the texture of the skin.

Diet and exercise have an impact on your health. Facial massage: A face massage has a lot more benefits than you might think. It not only relieves stress, but also reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, increases blood circulation, tightens skin and gives your face a natural glow.

You don't need to spend a lot of time on facials. A five-minute daily massage helps remove toxins and gets the blood circulation going, giving your skin a nice glow. Use sunscreen: Excessive sun exposure has a negative impact on your skin. Too much sun causes spots and discolouration, contributes to the formation of fine lines and wrinkles, and increases the risk of skin cancer.

Look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 15. This can shield you from Ultraviolet A and B rays.

A sunscreen with SPF 30 will protect you from around 96.7 per cent of UVB rays, whereas an SPF of 50 means a protection from about 98 per cent of UVB rays.

Drink more water: There's a difference between dehydrated and dry skin. Even people with oily skin can have dehydrated skin.

Drinking enough water is the simplest way to keep your skin healthy and hydrated, as our body is made up of 70 per cent water.

Drinking enough water flushes toxins from our bodies, preventing pimples and acne, improving the elasticity of our skin.

Try to limit your caffeine and alcohol intake, which can further dehydrate the skin, leaving it looking dull.

Indo-Asian News Service