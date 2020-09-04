JEYASHRI SURESH

Parippu pradhaman is a Kerala dessert made with moong dal, jaggery and coconut milk. The kheer is served during the Onam festival.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients: Yellow moong dal: ½ cup Jaggery: 1 cup Water: 2 cups Cardamom powder: ½ tsp Dry ginger powder: ½ tsp Thin coconut milk: ¾ cup Thick coconut milk: ½ cup Ghee: 1 tsp Cashew nuts: 7 Coconut bits: 1/3 cup

Method: 1) Place 1 tsp ghee and 1/3 cup coconut bits in a pan. Roast the coconut bits till they become golden brown and keep them aside. 2) Roast the cashew nuts till they become golden brown and keep them aside. 3) Add ½ cup yellow moong dal to the pan. Roast for two minutes in low flame. 4) Transfer it to a vessel. Cook for three whistles with 1 cup water and mash the dal well. 5) Pour 1 cup of jaggery and 1 cup of water in the pan. 6) Boil and melt the jaggery. 7) Add the jaggery syrup to the pan and boil for five minutes. 8) Add the cooked moong dal to this and mix well. 9) Add ¾ cup thin coconut milk. I used store-bought coconut milk. I diluted ¼ cup thick coconut milk with ½ cup water. 10) Boil for seven minutes. 11) Add ½ cup thick coconut milk. Do not boil much after adding thick coconut milk. It will get curdled. 12) Switch off the flame. Add ½ tsp dry ginger powder and ½ tsp cardamom powder. Jeera powder is added in Kerala parippu pradhaman. 13) Mix well and add roasted coconut bits and cashew nuts. 14) The payasam tends to thicken once it is cold.

Notes: a) Increase jaggery quantity if you want the payasam sweeter. b) You can use home-made coconut milk as well.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com