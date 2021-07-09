Kerala-style ragi puttu

JEYASHRI SURESH

This puttu (steamed cylinders of ground rice layered with coconut shavings) is made with ragi (finger millet) flour, coconut and salt, and steamed. The addition of ragi makes it nutritious.

The piping hot cakes go well with Kerala-style egg roast, kadala (Bengal gram) curry or jaggery and bananas. Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 12 minutes Serves: 3 Ingredients: Ragi flour: 1 cup Salt: A pinch Water: A little Oil: 2 drops to grease the cup Coconut: ½ cup Method: 1) Pour 1 cup of ragi flour into a wide bowl. 2) Sprinkle some water and mix the flour well with your hands. 3) To get soft puttu, sprinkle some milk too. 4) The consistency of the dough should be like this: When you hold the flour, it should hold the shape; when you drop the dough, it should loosen. 5) Use both your hands and mix it well. Break the lumps by putting it in a small mixie jar and whipping it once. Do not overload the mixie. 6) Perfect mixing will see the flour turn airy and moist. 7) I did not use a puttu maker. You can use it if you want. 8) Slightly grease a bowl with coconut oil. 9) Layer it with fresh coconut. 10) Add some ragi flour on the top and gently press it. 11) Add another layer of coconut on the top. 12) Then layer it with ragi flour. Cover it with a lid. 13) Heat an idli steamer. 14) Place a plate on it. 15) Keep the bowls on this plate. 16) Cover and steam for 10 minutes over a medium flame. 17) Once done, switch off the flame and allow it to cool for a minute. 18) Take it out and gently invert it onto a plate. 19) Tap from the back. 20) Soft ragi puttu is ready. 21) You can also put a damp muslin cloth on the idli steamer and place the ragi flour on it. 22) Cover it with another damp muslin cloth and steam it. 23) Take it out and add coconut and mix well. 24) You can add jaggery or sugar on the top. Mix well to enjoy sweet ragi puttu. 25) You can serve the puttu with kadala curry too. Notes: a) Ensure there are no lumps in the flour before steaming it. b) You can use the traditional kuzha puttu maker too. c) Some people add hot water while processing the flour.

tabla@sph.com.sg Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com