Kerala vegetable stew

Have you tried a stew jam-packed with veggies?

This stew is made Kerala style. It is full of vegetables and cooked in a coconut milk gravy. Preparation time: 20 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes Serves: 3 Ingredients: Coconut oil: 1 tbsp Cinnamon: 1 small stick Cardamom: 2 Peppercorns: 5 Cloves: 3 Ginger: 1 small piece Garlic cloves: 3 Curry leaves: A few Green chillis: 3 Onion (thinly sliced): 1 Salt: As needed Mixed vegetables (carrot, peas, potato and beans): 1 cup Thin coconut milk: 1¼ cup Thick coconut milk: ¼ cup Method: 1) Heat ½ tbsp coconut oil in a pan. Add cinnamon, cardamom, peppercorns and cloves. 2) Add crushed ginger and garlic, curry leaves and slit green chillis. 3) Saute for a minute and add the thinly sliced onions. Add a little salt while cooking them. Saute till they turn translucent. 4) Add the veggies. Mix well and saute for a minute. 5) Add the thin coconut milk. The veggies will cook in it. 6) Add salt and mix well. Cover and cook for 7-8 minutes. 7) The veggies should turn soft. Add the thick coconut milk. 8) Mix well and cook for a minute. Switch off the flame. 9) Garnish with curry leaves. 10) Add ½ tbsp of coconut oil to enhance the taste. 11) Stew is ready. You can serve with appam, prata or thosai. Notes: a) If you are using store-bought coconut milk, dilute ¼ cup of coconut milk with 1 cup of water. b) Do not boil after adding the thick coconut milk. It may curdle. c) Cashew paste can be added to thicken the stew.

