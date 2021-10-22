Akshay thanks ex-army officer for Gorkha poster mistake

After a former Indian Army officer pointed out a mistake in Akshay Kumar's Gorkha poster, the Bollywood star promised to take "utmost care" during the shooting of the film so that authenticity is maintained.

Major (retd) Manik Jolly wrote on Twitter: "My thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from inner side of blade."

He attached a photo of a traditional khukri for reference.

Akshay immediately replied: "Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We'll take utmost care while filming. I'm very proud and honoured to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated."

Dhanush in cowboy avatar

Tamil actor Dhanush's first-look poster from his upcoming movie Naane Varuven, directed by his brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan, is eye-catching. He appears as a cowboy, wearing a hat and green jacket and carrying a gun on his shoulder.

Dhanush, who has been seen in a variety of unconventional roles, is reportedly set to play a character in the film who has both positive and negative shades.

Naane Varuven also marks Dhanush's reunion with his sibling after a decade.

Khushbu's amazing weight loss

South Indian actress and politician Khushbu Sundar has shared a glimpse of her incredible transformation on social media.

She posted contrasting photos on Instagram and wrote: "Then and now!! Not much of a difference, except 15kg lesser now."

Khushbu also told Asianet Newsable that when she started working out in November last year she weighed 93kg. "I am 79 now and I want to cut another 10 kilos to reach the target of 69, " she added.

Lakshmi's expressive eyes light up AGP

Actress Lakshmi Menon is playing the lead role in AGP, which its makers are claiming is the first Tamil movie involving schizophrenia to feature a female as the main character.

"The heroine loses her entire family in an accident and that shock results in her developing schizophrenia. The problems that crop up and how she overcomes them form the plot," revealed director Ramesh Subramaniyan.

"We have used a lot of close-up shots. Lakshmi's eyes are so expressive and we have shot a lot of her eyes."

Saif, Rani make rare appearance

Bollywood stars Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan appeared in Mumbai on Wednesday to promote their Hindi crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 on Ranveer Singh's chat show.

The pair are rarely seen in public.

So, it was a treat for fans to see them posing for the paparazzi.

Sofia's film makes Cult Movies Fest cut

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actress Sofia Hayat shot a short film during her visit to France titled Portals of Truth.

It has now been selected for the online Cult Movies International Film Festival.

"The movie wasn't really planned," said Sofia.

"I was in a beautiful hotel called Negresco in Nice and I started to daydream about what this place could have been. I was inspired by its surroundings and took my phone and bought a ring light to make the movie."

Kunal loves to communicate with his eyes

Actor Kunal Jaisingh, who was last seen in the television show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, enjoys communicating with his eyes.

"We can stare, wink and roll our eyes," he said.

"They can speak volumes about who we are and what we actually feel."