Kidney beans kebab

JEYASHRI SURESH

This is a protein-rich, easy-to-make vegetarian preparation. Serve it as an evening snack. It can be used as a burger patty, too.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 50 minutes

Soaking time: 8 hours

Makes: 11

Ingredients

Rajma or red kidney beans (soaked): 2 cups Coriander leaves: Few Mint leaves: Few Garlic: 5 cloves Ginger: Small piece Salt: As needed Ragi flour: ¼ cup Red chilli powder: 1 tsp Garam masala: 1 tsp Oil (for shallow frying): 4-5 tbsp Chaat masala: Little (optional)

Method: 1) Wash and soak the rajma for 12 hours and pressure-cook it for 4-5 whistles. Drain the water. Let this cool. 2) Place the cooked rajma in a mixie and add a few mint leaves and coriander leaves, 5-6 garlic cloves and a small piece of ginger. 3) Grind this into a paste. If it is too thick, add a few tbsp of water. 4) Transfer this to a vessel. 5) Add ¼ cup of ragi flour. You can add gram flour or besan flour. If you want to make it non-gluten-free, you can use plain flour or maida too. 6) Add 1 tsp red chilli powder, salt and 1 tsp garam masala. Mix well and make it into a thick dough. 7) Grease hands with oil. Take lemon-sized portion of the dough and make a ball and flatten it. Repeat this with the rest of the dough. 8) Patties are ready. You can refrigerate this and cook later. 9) Take 2-3 tbsp oil for shallow frying in a pan. 10) Place the kebabs in batches. 11) Cover and cook for 5-7 minutes in medium flame. Flip and cook for 5 minutes. 12) Remove from pan and sprinkle chaat masala. Rajma kebab is ready.

Notes: a) Ensure the rajma is cooked well till it becomes soft. b) You can make the kebabs with horse gram or chick peas too. c) This kebab can be deep-fried as well.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com