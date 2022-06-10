KK's death caused by heart failure

Bollywood singer KK's death last week, hours after his live performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata, threw open several questions after police filed a preliminary case of "unnatural death".

However, all the conspiracy theories and stories of "foul play" died down quickly after the authorities confirmed that the initial autopsy revealed heart failure as cause of KK's death.

While the news of the beloved singer's death at the age of 53 was hard for the fans to accept, his final autopsy, which the police shared on June 4, pointed towards pre-existing heart issues along with a number of other medical conditions.

According to sources quoted by India Today, the singer had pain in his arms and was experiencing severe fatigue before the concert.

Several media reports claimed KK was sweating profusely during the performance, and complained of feeling unwell.

A video showed KK complaining about the air-conditioner not working properly as he sweated profusely.

The show's anchor Sudipto Mitra and his wife Shilpi later revealed that KK looked tired but he continued to entertain the overcrowded venue. KK kept drinking rehydration liquids.

The Times of India reported: "Sudipto said they were surprised to see how KK responded to the enthusiasm of the crowd despite feeling exhausted and unwell from the beginning.

"He was initially supposed to sing 20 songs but he couldn't continue after the 19th song. The crowd was so massive that it spilt onto the stage and KK had to ask them to give the musicians some space.

"KK had complained of uneasiness a number of times and even went to the backstage restroom. Doctors feel those were subtle signals of the impending danger that those present, including KK himself, could have ignored."

KK's final autopsy, according to India Today, revealed that the singer suffered from "hypoxia following Acute Cardiogenic Pulmonary Oedema, caused by a pathological condition of heart, associated with subarachnoid haemorrhage".

Hypoxia is the lack of oxygen in the tissues for homeostasis, a self-regulating process that helps the body stabilise as it adjusts to external conditions.

Cardiogenic pulmonary oedema happens when the heart cannot pump the volume of blood it is receiving from the lungs, increasing the pressure on the organ and causing it to fail.

The autopsy explained how the singer's pre-existing heart conditions could have been an added factor. KK reportedly had increased accumulation of epicardial fat in his heart.

Indo-Asian News Service