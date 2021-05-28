Koo launches Talk to Type feature

Indian micro-blogging platform Koo has launched a unique feature that helps users speak and type messages in regional languages, apart from English, without using the keyboard.

Called Talk to Type, the feature allows Koo users to speak out their thoughts and the words will show up on the screen at the click of a button.

"This Talk to Type feature is magical and takes regional language creation to the next level. Users don't have to use the keyboard any more and type out lengthy thoughts," said Mr Aprameya Radhakrishna, Koo's co-founder.

"For those who find it difficult to type in local languages, this feature removes all that pain.

"We will keep adding value by enabling the easiest localised forms of expression and present thoughts in a seamless way."

Founded last year, the vernacular micro-blogging platform Koo crossed four million users within no time and aims to garner 100 million users by the end of this year.

"We are the first social platform in the world to launch such a feature. You won't find this on Facebook, Twitter or any other global platform," said Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka.

Koo has raised US$4.1 million ($5.4 million) as part of its Series A funding.

In February, the platform announced that Chinese investor Shunwei Capital had sold its minority stake in the company.

The company said existing investors and a bunch of individuals bought out Shunwei's stake in Bombinate Technologies, which is the parent company of Koo.

The new investors include former Indian cricketer Javagal Srinath, BookMyShow founder Ashish Hemrajani, Udaan co-founder Sujeet Kumar, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamat.

The fast-growing platform describes itself as a personal update and opinion sharing micro-blogging service.

The app is very similar to Twitter, but there is one difference in the sign-up process.

While Twitter allows you to create an account using just your e-mail ID, Koo requires you to enter your mobile number which is then verified by entering an OTP.

Indo-Asian News Service