Kumar's new show on new normal

VENGADESHWARAN SUBRAMANIAM

With stress being the new normal, people need a good laugh, points out comedian Kumar.

So the popular entertainer has launched a new comedy show titled Kumar Unmasked, which will be staged at the Sands Theatre in Marina Bay till Sept 26.

"Comedy is very important for all now," the 53-year-old told tabla! "It is the way to look at the lighter side of many things.

"A lot of people will be able to digest my jokes, especially those who have followed me for 30 years."

His first show on Sept 10 was special. It was the first 1,000 audience live entertainment event in Singapore since Covid-19 hit the island last year.

Kumar highlighted that his show has "fresh jokes" that are inspired by issues seen in the "new normal", what Singaporeans experience during Covid-19 and his daily conversations with people.

"People want to hear people talk now," said Kumar. "That's why the show will work.

"They want to laugh, they want to hear the good stuff. Of course, after the show, they will definitely leave very happy. That I guarantee."

One of the topics he touches on is racism, which in recent months has reared its ugly head in Singapore.

There have been several incidents, such as a 55-year-old Indian-Singaporean woman being subjected to racial slurs and kicked in the chest while brisk walking in Choa Chu Kang and a polytechnic lecturer harassing a couple from different races on Orchard Road.

Kumar said these racism incidents stem from upbringing.

"I feel that it's very hard to control, you can't teach people, you just have to stop talking about racism at home," he said.

"Upbringing is very important."

Ms Emily Sin, 29, a marketing executive at a utility company who watched Kumar's show along with a friend, said she was impressed with his repertoire.

"From the start to the end of the show, it was like the continuation of a story. I laughed till I couldn't even breathe at times," said Ms Sin.

"It's been some time since I laughed this much, it was stress relieving.

"During these stressful times caused by Covid, we all definitely need a bit of a laugh."

She was watching a live show for the first time after Covid struck Singapore. It was also the first time she was attending a Kumar live event.

Ms Emily added that Kumar was a performer who "knew how to carry the crowd" and that the elements of truth in his jokes made them "comfortable and relatable".

Kumar Unmasked, rated NC16, is produced by BASE Entertainment Asia and Ra Ra productions.

It is the comedian's biggest live show during Covid-19.

He performed in the Christmas fund-raiser concert Keep The Dream Alive in December last year.

He then did Let's Joget & Goreng Together in March this year and I am KUMAR at the Capitol Theatre in April and May.

The 90-minute Kumar Unmasked show runs till Sept 26. Tickets are priced from $58 to $113. For more details, visit https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/kumar0921.

svenga@sph.com.sg

"People want to hear people talk now. That's why the show will work. They want to laugh, they want to hear the good stuff. Of course, after the show, they will definitely leave very happy. That I guarantee."

- Kumar