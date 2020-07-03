Laxmmi Bomb made Akshay more sensitive about gender equality

For Akshay Kumar, playing the role of a transgender in the upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb was not easy.

It was the "most mentally intensive role" he has done in his career.

The actor said he had to portray the character with sensitivity and honesty so that he didn't end up offending any community.

On Monday, he announced that the horror comedy will have a digital premiere and shared an intense poster of his look from the film, which is directed by Raghava Lawrence and also stars Kiara Advani.

"In 30 years (I have) never experienced a role like this," he said. "Credit for it goes to Lawrence sir.

"He introduced me to a version of me which I didn't know existed. It was different from my other characters.

"Despite doing 150 films, I was so excited to be on the sets every day. I have never given as many retakes as I have given in this film.

"Laxmmi Bomb has made me more sensitive about gender equality."

Recalling his experience of wearing a sari for the role, Akshay said: "It is a lovely garment that fits all sizes and shapes.

"We see women in our daily lives who wear a sari and catch buses and trains, go about their daily routine without the pallu (decorated end of a sari that hangs loose) even budging an inch.

"I couldn't even walk in a sari, it was quite an experience for me. Hats off to how women manage it.

"I would say if you truly want to appreciate a sari, you should try wearing one."

Laxmmi Bomb, a remake of the 2011 Tamil film Kanchana, is set to stream on Disney+Hotstar, bypassing a theatrical release as cinemas in India remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film would be Akshay's first digital release.

With Laxmmi Bomb, the actor returns to the horror comedy genre after director Priyadarshan's hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which released in 2007.

Akshay said Laxmmi Bomb is his "passion project", which hit many roadblocks before fruition.

"I had heard this film's story many years ago and had always wanted to make it," he said. "It's my passion project but kept getting delayed due to some reasons.

"Eventually, everything fell into place and here we are. Credit goes to my co-producers Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor and thanks to Lawrence sir too."

