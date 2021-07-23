For a less painful dental visit

If you get nervous just thinking about going to the dentist, you are not alone. The more you procrastinate, the higher your risk of developing problems.

Visiting a dentist regularly can make the entire process easier on many levels. Delhi-based dentist Richa Vats explains how to deal with dental anxiety: Choose your dentist wisely: Choose a dentist who will listen and acknowledge your fears. The right person will make sure your dental and emotional health are taken care of. Fear of needles: Make sure you talk about this with your dentist. There are effective numbing gels that are given before injections. The drill: This instrument may sound and look scary. But it only dispenses air, water and rotates the drilling bur. When sufficiently numbed, you won't feel any pain, just some vibration. If the sound troubles you, keep your earphones handy and listen to your favourite song. Pain: This can be managed by learning how to relax and doing deep breathing. Bad teeth: Don't be conscious of your bad teeth. The dentist doesn't judge you by your tooth health. Sedation fears: Some people feel they will not be numb enough and will be in pain. While others fear being numb will cause them to doze, suffocate or choke. It is important to realise that only the tooth is being anaesthetised. Sometimes your cheek and tongue may feel swollen - you lose the sensation in these areas but not the function. Talk: Speak about your dental anxiety and what caused it. Your dentist will be able to cater to your needs in a better way if he knows about your anxiety. Also, don't be afraid to ask questions. Indo-Asian News Service