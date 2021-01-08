Less waste, more sustainable eating

Arguably 2020 saw the biggest shift in food trends.

Not only were families forced to cook more at home, but many also turned to cultivating vegetables for fresh produce.

Sales of seeds skyrocketed around the world. People found a new respect and understanding for the process of "farm to table".

Experimentation in the home kitchen also thrived. Some products were harder to find, so one had to be inventive. There was less waste and people became more conscious of what they were eating.

In 2021, Australian celebrity chef Sarah Todd believes there will be an increase in plant-based food and sustainable eating. "We will think before we spend, meaning home cooking will continue," she said. "People are now more aware of what is available."

Chef Vineet Manocha, senior vice-president (culinary) at Indian food and beverage retail company Lite Bite Foods, feels there will be "more and more use of local resources, produce, ingredients and focus on seasonal produce". He listed a few trends to look out for this year:

Healthy all the way

Health food is in and immunity-boosting foods are trending. The focus will be on choosing the ingredients carefully and eating well. In this period of pandemic anxiety, it is important to eat calming, nutritional food.

Heirloom and ancient ingredients

There will be a lot of experimentation on old varieties like ragi, barley, millet, teff and spelt. More focus will be on lost ingredients and recipes, and old cooking methods and cookware. There is a growing appreciation for ghee and cold-pressed seed oils.

Rise of neighbourhood foodpreneurs

Many trained chefs will turn entrepreneurs, providing personalised, customised food solutions to limited customers. Small menus, changing frequently to provide variety, and unpretentious kitchens will be the norm.

Upcycled food

There will be a growing trend to reduce food wastage as much as possible and develop recipes which can make peels delicious. Cocktails and beverages will also be made using food waste, peels and ingredients such as apple pulp and orange peels. Blissful recipes will be a big trend this year.

Indo-Asian News Service