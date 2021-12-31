Life lessons to take into 2022

Hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, we learnt new skills and strategies and how to look at the little things in life differently in 2021.

Looking back at the last 365 days, Devina Kaur, the Canada-based radio host and the author of Too Fat Too Loud Too Ambitious, shares the top five lessons that we can take with us into the New Year: Know yourself and live your dreams Get to know yourself as an observer of all that you go through - your emotions, struggles, heartbreaks. The better you know yourself, the more likely that you are going to succeed in the things that you want in your life.

Self-knowledge, which includes knowing your good side and not-so-good side, results in loving every inch of yourself. Self-love is the key to being a healthier, happier and more courageous person.

Self-knowledge also makes you less afraid of following your inner spiritual power and doing the things you think are right. Self-acceptance Learning to accept the full range of your emotions, your divinity and your sexy, brilliant self brings new understanding and awareness.

Bad things will happen in life, but instead of attempting to flee or escape from harmful feelings or overthinking about them, practise mindfulness and live in awareness.

Through sitting in stillness, you can ask yourself what you need in this very moment and then follow through in action. Increase your self-worth When you learn to love yourself more, everyone and everything around you will look beautiful. It is possible to not know your worth, but you can consciously create it.

Self-worth is knowing your value. When you practise self-love, you embrace your strengths and weaknesses; accept that not everyone will see you as the sexy, brilliant being that you are; decide to flourish despite others' judgement and thrive by showing appreciation to yourself. Abundance is your true home All that you call life unfolds as a result of how you think, feel, intend, speak and act. You owe it to yourself, and to the universe, to think abundantly. If you believe there is enough abundance for all of us, you will never be poor spiritually.

Life is a party Try to look at life as a party. Try to find joy, even if you are depressed. Even in the negatives there is positivity.

As we get to know ourselves better, we realise that the qualities we cherish in ourselves are also what we seek in a partner and in others: True honesty, keen friendship and shared family values.

